TeleStaff Now Supports Smartphones

Users Offered More Convenience and Flexibility to Complete Scheduling and Workforce Related Tasks Using the iPhone®, Android®, and Blackberry®

Irvine, Calif., – Principal Decision Systems International (PDSI), the leading provider of public safety and utility workforce scheduling solutions, today announces that its TeleStaff web platform, TeleStaff.net, now supports smartphone devices. This solution enhancement extends core TeleStaff enterprise capabilities beyond the desktop or laptop computer to employees and managers enabling them to instantly complete scheduling and routine workforce management tasks anytime, anyplace.

By providing easy accessibility to TeleStaff via smartphone devices, users such as decision-makers, first responders, and other critical personnel are able to immediately interact with one another wherever they are and take action resulting in increased response times to work requests and changes in staffing environments, improved and accelerated decision-making, and tightened workforce management processes.

User capabilities:

Employees have the ability to use their smartphones to view their shift schedules, respond to work notifications, submit time off requests, view pay day information as well as to view FLSA periods;

Managers have the ability to use their smartphones to oversee scheduling and workforce operations and to instantly react to any changes such as responding to employee requests for time off or sending work notifications.

Delivered on the predominate mobile platforms for the iPhone, Android, and Blackberry, the TeleStaff mobile feature provides a familiar user experience in each environment and is capable of meeting the demands of a mission critical workforce. Users may access the TeleStaff mobile URL, https://m.telestaff.net, on their phone browser and simply log on.

“The use of smartphones within the public safety and utility industries is growing rapidly because personnel in these lines of work are mobile by nature and require information immediately and efficiently. By delivering TeleStaff on smartphones, our customers have access to critical staffing and workforce data anytime, anyplace which ultimately helps them to better serve their communities,” said Greg Ekstrom, PDSI president.

View the TeleStaff Mobile Enhancement Overview Sheet.