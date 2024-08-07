City of Berwyn launches on the Mark43 public safety platform

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced the official deployment of its industry-leading computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management system (RMS), and analytics suite in Berwyn, Illinois. This partnership, which spans the Berwyn Police Department and the Berwyn Fire Department, solidifies the city and Mark43’s shared mission to support a safer and more resilient Illinois.

Prior to partnering with Mark43 in late April 2023, Berwyn relied on legacy on-premises CAD and RMS systems which led to notable challenges with officer mobility, workflows, data analytics and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reporting. Mark43’s RMS is NIBRS compliant, equipping Berwyn police and fire departments with accurate, secure and error-free NIBRS reporting. Most importantly, security is at the forefront of all Mark43 operations, achieving both FedRAMP High Authorization and StateRAMP High Authorization designations ensuring the City of Berwyn has the most mature security protocols protecting its technology systems.

Robert J. Lovero, Mayor of Berwyn said, “This is a landmark achievement for the City of Berwyn. Our police and fire departments needed a technology upgrade, and we trusted Mark43 to deliver. The Mark43 team understands our needs and shares our commitment to protecting and serving the Berwyn community. Their dedicated implementation team worked around the clock, completing the project efficiently in under a year. This will be a game changer for our police, fire fighters and dispatchers.”

Matt Polega, Co-founder and President of Mark43 said, “Partnering with Chief Cimaglia and Chief Hayes to implement the Mark43 public safety platform in under a year has been incredibly rewarding. The City of Berwyn’s commitment to innovation and the safety of its community is evident and is especially meaningful to me as an Illinois native. As the first Illinois agency to transition to cloud-native technology, Berwyn is setting a new standard for efficiency, resilience and reliability. We are proud to support Berwyn’s leaders in empowering first responders to get back to the job they signed up to do – helping people.”

Mark43 RMS is hosted on AWS GovCloud, providing the highest level of security, integrated compliance standards and overall superior user experience for first responders. The cloud-native technology allows officers to share mission-critical data and information in real time from anywhere, adding enhanced mobility and transparency to Berwyn public safety.

Michael D. Cimaglia, Chief of the Berwyn Police Department said, “Our officers are thrilled about the modern and easy-to-use RMS interface that they can access on the go from their cars, mobile devices, and laptops. This will completely transform our workflows for quicker reporting so our officers can focus on crime prevention within the Berwyn community.”

Mark43’s modern CAD was built in the cloud with the dispatcher in mind, ensuring the right data is in the right hands at the right time. Amid public safety sector staffing shortages, Mark43 helps close the gap through reliable, adaptable and user-friendly technology for fast response times and safer outcomes.

Thomas Hayes, Chief of the Berwyn Fire Department said, “Transitioning to a cloud-native CAD system is a crucial step for our firefighters, paramedics and EMT’s. They need a platform they can trust regardless of circumstance. It also makes it easier for us to allocate resources more effectively, to get more first responders out in the field. Mark43 CAD will get us to the scene quicker and essentially save more lives.”

Through investment in innovative, secure and modern public safety technology, the Berwyn Police Department and the Berwyn Fire Department are driving progress in law enforcement initiatives and workflows across the entire community. This not only enhances safety in Berwyn but also sets a precedent for other agencies statewide. Mark43 is committed to supporting smarter and modern policing in Illinois.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 290 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.