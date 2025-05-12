Edgar County adopts CentralSquare’s cloud-based Public Safety Pro Suite

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, the leading provider of public sector software, today announced that Edgar County, Illinois, has transitioned to its cloud-based Public Safety Pro Suite, a fully integrated solution for CAD, RMS, mobile, jail, and 911 systems. Edgar County marks one of the first agencies to deploy the cloud-based suite, positioning itself as a leader in digital modernization for rural communities.

“We have been users of CentralSquare’s Pro Suite since 2019, and when they proposed migrating to a cloud-based platform, it was an easy decision for us,” said Taylor Ray, 911 Director for Edgar County. “We are a smaller county with limited resources, so removing the hassle of server refreshes by moving to the cloud while saving money on equipment purchases helps us better focus on our core mission of keeping the community safe.”

The new cloud-based platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), streamlines dispatch operations, allows real-time data sharing across agencies, and reduces administrative burdens on smaller departments. By moving to the cloud, Edgar County is also avoiding costly server upgrades while improving overall system reliability.

“CentralSquare’s collaboration with AWS has helped agencies like Edgar County modernize their systems without the burden of needing to maintain on-prem infrastructure,” said Becky Behner, Product Manager at CentralSquare. “This transition brings a scalable, secure platform within reach for agencies of any size — without requiring big-city budgets.”

Edgar County’s cloud deployment will allow officers to access the system from wherever they are, providing additional flexibility to the nearly 30 officers across Edgar County Sheriff’s Office and the Paris Police Department.

