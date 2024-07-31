Hexagon signs Police Industry Charter, affirming partnership with UK law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

SWINDON, UK – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division affirmed its commitment to being a trusted partner with law enforcement in the United Kingdom by signing the Police Industry Charter.

Signatories to the charter pledge to promote greater partnership working toward the collective mission to deliver the highest standards of service to the public.

The pledge includes five basic principles:



Design products, services and systems on the principle of interoperability

Adopt maximum transparency by default for products and services.

Support the professional development of practitioners and senior leaders in law enforcement.

Support UK policing in delivering sustainability.

Collaborate and partner with police.

“Hexagon has been supporting the policing community in the UK for more than 30 years, and we are delighted to have become a signatory to the Police Industry Charter,” said Peter Prater, managing director of Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division in the UK. “This reinforces our commitment to working in partnership with UK policing to deliver world-leading police technology and the highest standard of service to the public.”

The charter is overseen by BlueLight Commercial in conjunction with the National Police Chiefs Council, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, the Home Office, the Research and Intelligence Support Centre and the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser.

