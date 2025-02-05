Mark43 and MissionRT join forces to revolutionize technology solutions for public safety agencies

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced a new partnership with MissionRT marking a significant milestone as MissionRT becomes an authorized reseller of Mark43’s cloud-native, open-ecosystem Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile app) and Insights (advanced analytics).

Mark43 delivers an open, end-to-end, integrated software solution that empowers agencies to leverage best-in-class technologies to work faster and smarter, and keep their communities safer. Now, in partnership with MissionRT— a provider of advanced software, hardware and innovative tools for State, Local, and Federal markets— public safety agencies nationwide will benefit from a streamlined technology procurement process. This partnership fosters a collaborative ecosystem where advanced technology solutions unite to deliver the most effective offerings for public safety agencies.

Mark43’s open architecture allows for the seamless combination of best-in-class technologies across public safety operations, ensuring agencies have access to real-time, mission-critical information whenever and wherever they need it. By leveraging collective expertise, Mark43 and MissionRT are supporting public safety agencies in accelerating innovation and empowering more informed, strategic decisions to enhance operational efficiency and overall effectiveness.

Tim Merrigan, Chief Customer Officer at Mark43 said, “We’re excited to partner with MissionRT, a company that shares our commitment to mission-critical public safety technology. With extensive expertise in regulated industries, their team will help deliver Mark43 solutions to law enforcement and first responders more efficiently. Together, we’ll maximize impact, providing time-saving technology that allows first responders to focus on their communities. Mark43 is proud to deliver an open ecosystem and be a trusted partner in providing these vital solutions.”

Richard E. Coleman II, Founder and CEO of Mission RT said, “By integrating Mark43’s modern, cloud-native technology with our extensive advisory network and industry expertise, we’re empowering agencies at every level with unparalleled tools and resources. At MissionRT we bring mission ready technologies to the heroes that need them most and with Mark43’s FedRAMP High Authorization, they are more ready than ever to support agencies at every level. Together, we streamline procurement and deliver cohesive, integrated solutions that elevate operational efficiency—ultimately strengthening the communities these agencies serve.”

Kevin Vereen, Ret. Lieutenant General U.S. Army and MissionRT Advisory Board Member said, “Together, MissionRT and Mark43 are transforming the operational landscape for federal public safety agencies. Through this partnership, we are delivering next-generation tools and unmatched support to federal agencies, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of agencies at every level. Partnerships like this are essential for advancing the public safety profession, serving as a force multiplier for federal agencies and the communities they safeguard.”

Mark43, the intelligent platform for public safety, provides first responders with powerful, cloud-native solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency and collaboration. Mark43 CAD acts as an intuitive extension of telecommunicators and first responders, ensuring seamless emergency response. Mark43 RMS enables real-time data updates and connectivity, keeping personnel informed and mission ready. Mark43 OnScene, a mobile application, delivers unparalleled situational awareness with officer GPS tracking for enhanced coordination and safety. Mark43 Insights equips agencies with advanced analytics, driving data-informed decision-making on crime trends, dispatch performance, and operational improvements.

By partnering with MissionRT, Mark43 is expanding access to these mission-critical solutions, making it easier for agencies to adopt and integrate modern, cloud-native technology. MissionRT’s expertise in technology procurement and advisory services ensures agencies can identify and implement the right tools without unnecessary complexity. This collaboration streamlines the buying process, allowing public safety agencies to focus on what matters most—serving and protecting their communities.

