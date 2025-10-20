Mark43 Expands to Colorado with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, announced its partnership with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) to enhance officer efficiency, compliance, streamline report writing and promote more data-informed policing. To replace its two decades old on-premises legacy system, JCSO is set to deploy Mark43’s industry-leading Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile application) and Analytics. This marks Mark43’s entry into Colorado and a new era of modern public safety technology.

Nestled along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, just west of Denver, Jefferson County features a diverse landscape covering both plains and foothills. With over 800 employees, including 535 state-certified deputies, the JCSO patrols and protects a community of more than 550,000 residents. They operate the county jail that houses an average of 800 inmates daily and manages a fleet of more than 100 patrol vehicles, serving as a hub for coordination across neighboring municipalities.

“Upgrading our current system is essential,” shared Sheriff Reggie Marinelli at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Our deputies need reliable and easy-to-use tools that support the demands of modern public safety. Mark43 will help us work more efficiently, improve coordination with regional partners, and give us more time to focus on serving our community.”

“We want our technology to be like oxygen for our deputies, you don’t notice it’s there, it just works,” shared Ely S. Garza, IT Director at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Managing the county jail adds complexity to our operations, so we need systems that integrate seamlessly internally and with our regional partners. Mark43’s cloud-native platform will serve as a force multiplier that lets us focus on what matters most, keeping our community safe and being ready for whatever challenge comes our way.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as our first customer in Colorado,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “This marks the beginning of a new era of smarter, more resilient public safety technology across the state. With our cloud-native and AI powered RMS, JCSO is well positioned to improve efficiency, support data-driven decisions and enhance community outcomes. We’re honored to support Sheriff Marinelli and her team in their mission to serve and protect.”

Mark43 RMS, built on AWS GovCloud, will provide JCSO with a secure, intuitive system to reduce report-writing time, improve data accuracy, and ensure compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). “Today, our records unit has a one-to-one relationship with every report. The time-consuming process includes manually reading, keying, and correcting each report individually. With Mark43, the move from fixing errors to simply monitoring them will free up time and allow our team to focus on our mission-critical work,” shared Garza. He added, “Right now, NIBRS compliance is an arduous process. This is where Mark43 truly stands out…it’s going to be a game changer for us.”

Security and CJIS compliance were also central to JCSO’s decision to partner with Mark43. “From a technology standpoint, CJIS is our North Star,” said Garza. “We measure every decision against it, and Mark43 shares that same commitment to protecting sensitive data. Security isn’t just a checkbox; it is a core reason why we chose Mark43.”

Mark43 OnScene will empower deputies to begin writing, reviewing and submitting reports directly from their mobile devices, allowing for faster, more accurate reporting. With the ability to quickly attach evidence and multimedia, report writing and case management becomes more comprehensive and efficient. “Our current mobile capabilities are virtually nonexistent,” said Garza. “With Mark43, we expect to unlock entirely new opportunities for mobile process improvement starting with patrol and eventually expanding across all our units.”

Mark43 Analytics will power data-driven policing and reporting across the JCSO and community. “We aspire to be a data-driven agency, but one of our biggest challenges has been the amount of duplicative data entry, simply because our current systems don’t communicate with each other,” shared Garza. “Mark43 Analytics will serve as a single pane of glass. We see a real opportunity to break down barriers, reduce inefficiencies, and unlock what’s truly possible for our officers.”

JCSO is stepping forward as a regional technology innovator, driving smarter, faster community safety. “Officers shouldn’t have to be tech experts… they need tools that support their work, not complicate it. Mark43’s focus on delivering a streamlined, stable, and future-ready system gives us confidence that we’re investing in something that will grow with us,” said Garza.

To learn more about Mark43, visit www.mark43.com.