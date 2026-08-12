Ontario police and fire deploy Octave dispatch solution with advanced drone integration

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world’s mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, announced the Ontario Police Department and Ontario Fire Department in California have launched a next-generation computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system from Octave to deliver faster, smarter and more connected emergency response.

The upgraded CAD system will significantly enhance how the city manages more than 200,000 incidents per year, coordinates resources and uses real-time intelligence — including integrated autonomous drone operations.

Call handling and field coordination for both agencies is transformed, giving first responders rapid access to mission-critical data, improved situational awareness and streamlined workflows across police, fire and emergency personnel.

The new platform establishes a scalable foundation for future capabilities, including direct integration with Skydio’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) ecosystem. When a call for service is created, incident location and call type are made available within Skydio DFR Command, enabling authorized personnel to remotely launch a docked drone within seconds. Live video, thermal imagery and flight data stream directly back into the Octave CAD system, giving dispatchers and responding units critical visual context to plan safer, more informed responses before making contact — supporting pursuits, search-and-rescue missions, structure fires, large-scale incidents and more.

“Octave’s technology ensures our teams have the modern tools they need to respond quickly, confidently and safely,” said Rudy Lopez, Chief of Police, Ontario Police Department. “It gives us unprecedented situational awareness and enables better decision-making in the moments that matter most.”

“Ontario is building a truly modern and connected public safety ecosystem,” said Ben Ernst, Octave vice president for public safety. “We’re proud to collaborate with the police and fire departments to bring innovative solutions and equip the community for future public safety needs.”

For more information about Octave public safety solutions, visit octavepublicsafety.com.

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle — Design, Build, Operate and Protect — where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.