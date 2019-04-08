Carrollton Police Department selects Mark43 RMS for first multi-tenant cloud technology implementation in Texas

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software provider, today announced that the Carrollton Police Department has signed on to implement the Mark43 Records Management System (RMS). As the first multi-tenant implementation of Mark43 technology in Texas, this will enable unprecedented data sharing and efficiency to public safety in the City of Carrollton.

The Mark43 RMS application is device-agnostic and saves officers invaluable time by enabling seamless communication and report-filing out in the field. Carrollton PD chose Mark43 over readily available industry incumbents for its modern and user-friendly technology, multi-tenant cloud information sharing, and superior, round-the-clock customer support. The cloud-based RMS will facilitate processes including writing reports, investigating cases, logging physical evidence, and managing video, image, and audio content securely in the cloud.

With more than 60 public safety agencies signed from coast to coast, Mark43 is dedicated to meeting state and federal requirements for each client. The implementation will enable Carrollton PD to seamlessly comply with Texas-specific requirements including Texas Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS) and state racial profiling reports for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Carrollton PD has signed on as the pilot Texas agency to assist Mark43 in its design of mobile applications, digital evidence management, and other future Mark43 products, receiving the designation of a Mark43 Center of Excellence. This means that Mark43 will work closely with Carrollton PD to not only meet department needs, but also to hone its technology and product offerings overall. In addition to the standard benefits included in every Mark43 contract such as 24/7/365 technical support, the strong agency-provider relationship will include regular site visits and iterative feedback sessions, as well as an opportunity for Carrollton PD to showcase these new developments in practice to Mark43’s customer agencies at industry conferences and other events.

“Mark43 is the ideal technology provider to support our vision,” said Derick Miller, Chief of the Carrollton Police Department. “We are dedicated to leveraging our employees’ unique abilities by equipping them with innovative law enforcement technology, and we are proud to be trailblazers as the first Texas agency to implement Mark43’s game-changing platform.”

“We are honored that Carrollton PD chose us over a host of bigger legacy providers who are prominent in their area,” said Scott Crouch, CEO & Co-Founder of Mark43. “Our close work with Carrollton PD to meet community- and state-specific needs will facilitate future success and expansion of Mark43. As our nation’s second-largest state, Texas is a particularly meaningful market that is full of possibilities for driving public safety forward.”

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.