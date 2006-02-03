Growing California County Taps on Motorola for Mission Critical Communications System

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT) announced that the company will install a multi-jurisdictional Public Safety Information System (PSIS) for Fresno County (CA) Sheriff’s Department. Fresno County is located near the center of the San Joaquin Valley and is one of the fastest growing counties in California. In the fourth quarter of 2005, the county awarded Motorola an $8 million contract to build, install and deploy a Public Safety Information System that will provide real-time computer-aided dispatching across more than 40 state, local and federal agencies that operate in the county’s jurisdictional area.

Motorola’s turn-key system will provide real-time computer aided dispatching, mobile, in-vehicle computer systems and records management. It also will integrate with a local correctional records management system which tracks an inmate population of approximately 3,000. Additionally, the system will allow for expansion into adjoining counties’ systems to enhance interoperability in the area.

“The department looks forward to the increased effectiveness provided by the Motorola’s system in responding to 911 calls within the county and the communities served by our allied agencies. The seamless integration of computer aided dispatch and records management data with the Corrections Management System will speed booking and record keeping in efficiently processing inmates and managing their activities during their stay in the jail”, said Steve Forker, Sheriff’s Administrative Services Director.

Forker added, “The Sheriff’s Department is working with the guidance and approval of the County Board of Supervisors to develop this regional public safety information system to serve allied police agencies, other county departments, and state and federal law enforcement entities”.

Additionally, Motorola is working with Fresno County on requests for assistance regarding challenges that often occur in the process of investigating criminal activities due to cross system issues, disparity in accuracy of data, and inability to reach necessary resources at time of need.

“Motorola designed this integrated suite of emergency dispatch applications in a highly configurable format, giving each public safety agency the flexibility to configure business rules and display options to meet their individual needs,” said John Thompson, director of public safety applications sales for Motorola.