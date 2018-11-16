Motorola Solutions chooses Microsoft Azure Government Cloud for command center software

SALT LAKE CITY — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has selected Microsoft Azure Government as the cloud provider for its public safety software suite. Azure Government provides the flexibility and security that public safety agencies require as they adopt cloud-based public safety software. Motorola Solutions’ comprehensive public safety software suite helps agencies work smarter and more efficiently from call to case closure helping to keep communities safe.



The relationship enables agencies to meet their unique operating requirements by running hybrid architectures that combine both on-premises and cloud solutions. A hybrid approach maximizes investments in current on-premises applications while providing a path to future cloud-based software and capabilities.



“Cloud computing is used by government agencies around the world, and we are excited to bring the benefits of cloud to our public safety customers,” said Andrew Sinclair, corporate vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “By working with Microsoft, we have the right partner to enhance our customers’ current on-premises systems as we continue to develop next-generation software and capabilities for them, in the cloud.”



In addition to supporting hybrid deployments for public safety customers, Motorola Solutions also provides a number of cloud-based products today, including CommandCentral Vault for digital evidence management, CommandCentral Analytics for crime analysis and CommandCentral Aware, which brings multiple real-time data sources into a single interface for improved situational awareness and incident support.



Security is at the core of Azure Government. Azure Government provides eight geographically distributed, highly available government-only datacenter regions which host no commercial data. Only U.S. federal, the Department of Defense (DoD), state and local governments and their partners have access to this dedicated instance of Azure operated by screened U.S. persons. Azure Government also offers the deepest built-in compliance on the market, maintaining more than 70 certifications, the most of any cloud provider at every level of government.



“Microsoft Azure Government provides world-class security, protection and compliance on a dedicated, government-only cloud environment,” said Tom Keane, corporate vice president, Azure Global,Microsoft Corp. “Our work with Motorola Solutions will enable them to bring public safety agencies the flexibility and security afforded by cloud-based solutions they need to help keep citizens even safer.”



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is a technology company that provides mission-critical communications, software and video solutions that help build safer cities and thriving communities. Public safety and commercial customers globally depend on the company’s two-way radios, broadband technology, video surveillance and analytics solutions, services and software to keep them connected, from extreme to everyday moments. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.