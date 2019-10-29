Motorola Solutions expanded software suite delivers new broadband PTT streaming video, community engagement and cloud-based records management

Next-generation technologies leverage the cloud to help agencies improve collaboration and maximize data insights



CHICAGO – Motorola Solutions today announced an expanded set of cloud-based software and video capabilities for the public safety community. These include WAVE push-to-talk (PTT) streaming video, a new service that allows users to push live video to individuals, groups or dispatchers, CommandCentral Community, a next-generation community engagement solution designed to optimize information sharing between agencies and the public, and CommandCentral Records, a cloud-based records and evidence management solution.

“CommandCentral is our unified suite of public safety software - designed to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time - from call to case closure,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Motorola Solutions Software Enterprise. “It is the key to offering our customers the first and only end-to-end public safety ecosystem in the industry.”



“By incorporating push-button streaming video and audio into our set of offerings, we can help increase clarity and improve situational awareness for public safety and commercial customers,” said Sinclair. “With CommandCentral Community and CommandCentral Records, we’re expanding our cloud-based solutions to help agencies better connect with the public, as well as simplify data collection, storage, management and sharing.”



WAVE dispatch with incoming video stream

More on today’s software and video announcements from Motorola Solutions:

WAVE PTT Streaming Video – WAVE, our cloud-based, carrier-independent broadband PTT service, now allows users to push live video to individuals, groups or dispatchers. Streaming Video, a new optional feature, makes it possible for WAVE users to continuously stream video and audio from their devices at the push of a button, providing recipients with a real-time view of events and activities as they happen.

- Building a relationship with the community is a key driver for every public safety agency. Our next-generation community engagement solution is designed to build and strengthen that relationship through better two-way communication, helping agencies work more efficiently with the public. The community-facing portal, CityProtect.com, consolidates crime mapping, tipping, camera registration, agency pages and non-emergency reporting into one, easy-to-find location that empowers communities to connect and help solve crime. Users of CrimeReports.com, our current crime mapping site, will be transitioned to CityProtect.com over time, with no disruption in the public’s ability to view crime data. CommandCentral Records - With public safety agencies struggling to collect, store, manage and share the growing amount of data and media created during an incident, we are developing CommandCentral Records to help meet the challenge. A cloud-based records and evidence management solution, CommandCentral Records breaks down barriers by unifying all agency information - including often-siloed 9-1-1 call audio and body-worn and surveillance video - into a single, searchable management experience to enhance productivity.

Existing customers of Motorola Solutions’ PremierOne Records and Spillman Flex Records solutions currently benefit from free access to cloud-based CommandCentral features that seamlessly connect to their on-premises solutions in a way that helps that extract the most value from previous investments, such as simplified searching, case review and judicial sharing. Upon its formal launch in 2020, CommandCentral Records will round out Motorola Solutions’ next-generation records and evidence portfolio, which offers new and existing customers the flexibility to transform information management either through the cloud, or with our existing best-in-class on-premises solutions.

Demonstrations of our unified voice, data, video and analytics software solutions will be given at booth #3811 at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, taking place October 26-29 at McCormick Place West in Chicago.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions