Motorola Solutions, Intrado Alliance Delivers Next Generation Integrated Command and Control Capabilities to Public Safety Today

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced an expanded alliance with Intrado, a highly respected leader in the development and deployment of emergency 9-1-1 response solutions and services. Committed to delivering Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1)-ready solutions to public safety agencies today, the two companies have entered into a corporate supplier agreement that enables Motorola to resell Intrado products and services globally including the Intrado VIPER® and Power 911® products.

Today, citizens expect to place a call for help either by voice, text or sending images and video. Motorola is helping public safety agencies answer this new kind of call for help by better connecting citizens and public safety agencies via NG9-1-1 technologies. The Intrado alliance represents another important milestone in Motorola’s dedication to delivering on the vision of next generation public safety. By offering end-to-end NG9-1-1 ready solutions, public safety agencies can immediately begin to improve call-handling capabilities, streamline their operations and speed response.

The agreement further enhances Motorola’s Next Generation Integrated Command and Control capabilities by bringing together the most advanced NG9-1-1 incident management solutions available today.

Motorola’s expanded alliance with Intrado leverages the deep command and control domain expertise of both parties and includes joint collaboration on creating integrated, intelligent dispatch workflows for improved call handling and dispatching functions.

As Public Safety LTE broadband networks continue to be deployed, Motorola and Intrado are accelerating the intelligent delivery, access and use of real-time multimedia information both in the command center and in the field. Public Safety agencies will have access to new data services, and the flexibility to personalize and control the data to deliver the most relevant information when and where they need it.

Tim Boyle, vice president, Application Products and Solutions, Motorola Solutions

“NG9-1-1 and the deployment of 4G LTE broadband networks are changing the public safety communications landscape. It is clear that multimedia applications are becoming mission essential and the ability to support them is now a defining requirement for public safety operations. Working even closer with Intrado means we will be able to offer expanded NG9-1-1 multimedia capabilities and integrated workflows. This further solidifies our commitment to deliver advanced next generation public safety solutions that will simplify operations and transform the way agencies connect with citizens and protect the communities they serve.”

Joe Hernandez, senior vice president, Emergency Responder Division, Intrado

“We are pleased to have signed Motorola Solutions as a global reseller of our VIPER® Call Handling solution. This arrangement is the next important step in an ongoing expanded alliance that is focused on delivering next generation integrated command and control solutions. As two public safety industry leaders, we share a common vision and deep understanding of how NG9-1-1 will change the way agencies answer the call for help. Through our joint collaboration with Motorola Solutions, we are committed to providing public safety answering points (PSAPs) and first responders with integrated workflow advancements that enable NG9-1-1 call handling within the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) experience. These, along with wireless broadband mobile applications, make loosely integrated systems in which call takers and dispatchers must ‘swivel-chair’ - between multiple systems, keyboards and mice - a thing of the past.”

