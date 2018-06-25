Nuance teams up with leading CAD/RMS provider Nexgen

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nuance Communications, Inc. the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations, today announced its strategic partnership with leading Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management Systems (CAD/RMS) vendor Nexgen Public Safety Solutions. The partnership marks a new frontier for fast, accurate and integrated Public Safety communications – now making it easier for law enforcement, emergency transportation services and 911 operators to quickly and accurately document and share information in a streamlined, safe way leading to rapid response to time-critical situations.

The public safety sector today is faced with a heavy reliance on older technology systems to complete mission-critical tasks in a timely manner. As reporting requirements increase, the need for fast, accurate and simple input that can be sent quickly to those on the ground in need of information is paramount. This partnership answers that need by combining Nuance’s powerful Dragon Law Enforcement speech recognition technology with Nexgen’s robust set of software system offerings – with both partners bringing decades of experience in their sectors to bear.

Designed expressly for the public safety sector, Nuance’s Dragon Law Enforcement provides first responders with powerful dictation and voice command capabilities to help improve report accuracy and timeliness and speed data entry within CAD/RMS systems. Nexgen brings to the partnerships its interactive CAD/RMS and mobile system software which helps optimize department and agency performance, efficiency, and the ability to respond to any situation with the necessary intelligence and information. Together, the two are poised to further transform reporting and information sharing for public safety personnel by enabling them to create and pass information to relevant parties faster and more accurately than ever before.

“This partnership is a step in the right direction for the sector in general,” said Chief Joe Solomon, Methuen Police Department. “We have so many technologies available to us today, but the key is working those innovations into our workflow in a way that makes the day-to-day work for our officers easier and more efficient. Together Nexgen and Nuance provide an integrated, end-to-end solution for getting key information out into the field to stop crime before it happens. It’s a gamechanger.”

“Intelligent voice-powered technologies have made it not only more convenient and faster to help search for and document information than manually input processes, but for public safety officials, who spend the majority of their time attuned with their surroundings, it’s also safer,” said Mark Geremia, Vice President, General Manager of Dragon, Nuance Communications. “Our partnership with Nexgen brings the power of Dragon Law Enforcement to a wider audience of first responders; providing them with a seamless, efficient and safer way to capture, document and share mission-critical information.”

“Nuance is a powerhouse when it comes to innovative conversational technology and by partnering with them we are bringing our growing roster of public safety organizations a new and improved way to enter information into our systems,” said Sal Annunziato, CEO, Nexgen Public Safety Solutions. “We are committed to providing our customers with the software they need for seamless operations, and this partnership expands on our ability to deliver best-of-breed technology to departments and agencies throughout the country.”

For more information on Dragon Law Enforcement, visit: www.nuance.com/go/dragonDLE

