Spillman to Demo On-Premises and Cloud Software in Washington, DC

Spillman Technologies’ integrated, searchable system chosen to improve efficiency.

Washington – Spillman Technologies will showcase both its on-premises and web-based software packages while also serving as a sponsor for the upcoming Association of Public-Safety Communication Officials’ (APCO) Annual Conference and Expo, which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from Aug. 16-19.

Conference attendees can visit booth 533 for a look at Spillman’s fully integrated on-premises solution, which is in use by more than 1,400 public safety agencies nationwide. Custom demonstrations will be available of any of the company’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management (RMS), Mobile, and Analytics modules.

The company’s industry-leading multi-jurisdictional and multi-discipline CAD solution provides communication centers across the country with the tools needed to effectively dispatch for several agencies at once. Spillman’s flagship on-premises system enables both dispatchers and emergency responders to react quickly with the most accurate information. The single, fully-integrated database facilitates real-time data sharing, ensuring that everyone is accessing the same information. Live demonstrations at the APCO event will illustrate the functionality of the Spillman CAD suite, which includes mapping features, customizable screen configurations, the ability to dispatch using the command line or mouse, real-time integration with Spillman’s mobile and records management solutions, dispatch management dashboards, and advanced searching and reporting capabilities.

Additionally, Spillman Nova, Spillman’s web-based software, was named one of APCO’s Hot Products following the 2014 conference and expo in New Orleans. Spillman Nova boasts a CAD platform that provides smaller agencies with the responsive, reliable, and easy-to-use solution needed to quickly respond to emergencies. Nova CAD utilizes complete integration with the rest of the system to give agencies a comprehensive tool to dispatch calls, manage information from multiple calls, and provide the most up-to-date call information to responding field personnel. Live demonstrations of Spillman Nova will also take place throughout the event.

Visitors to the Spillman booth will be entered to win an iPad Air and will also get the chance to win a free t-shirt through a scratch card contest promoting Spillman’s #TechnologyIsEvolving campaign.

APCO International is the world’s largest organization of public safety communications professionals. It serves the needs of public safety communications practitioners worldwide - and the welfare of the general public as a whole – by providing complete expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach. The 81st annual conference, which starts Sunday, Aug. 16 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 19, is designed to provide agency decision-makers with the opportunity to network, receive education on pressing public safety communication topics, and view vendor exhibitions.

