Wyoming and Montana Agencies Sign with Spillman Technologies

Agencies choose cloud-based solution for mobile capabilities, ease of use, and data integration.

Cheyenne, WY, and Conrad, MT – The Wyoming Livestock Board and the Pondera County Sheriff’s Office in Montana purchased new software that transitions their technology securely into the cloud. Both agencies began using Spillman Technologies’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product, Spillman Nova, for records management.

The Wyoming Livestock Board, which protects the state’s livestock industry by monitoring health and ownership, decided to transition from the maintenance of a physical database to the maintenance-free, web-based software platform. Because Spillman Nova is a SaaS product, personnel can access the agency’s data, securely housed by Spillman, from any web-enabled device, anywhere, at any time. Board Director Steve True listed this data mobility as one of the features he looks forward to most.

“We like the web-based system for the ability of our officers to access information remotely,” True said. “We have four officers that are based, basically, in the four corners of the state… this will give them all the ability to transfer information back and forth.”

In addition to mobility, True mentioned the system’s reporting and analytics capabilities as other valuable tools for the agency. He pointed out that personnel traveling and working remotely throughout the state will be able to enter information such as missing or stolen livestock, and then use custom-built reports to detect trends and prevent future occurrences.

“I’m pleased with the ability to build our own reporting functions, particularly with reports that will be able to track and map trends,” True continued. “We can be proactive in preventing issues in certain areas in certain times of the year. As a livestock investigative unit, that could probably be the most valuable tool.”

The Wyoming Livestock Board is the third agency in the state to adopt Spillman Nova and joins 37 Wyoming agencies already using a Spillman product.

In Montana, the Pondera County Sheriff’s Department also switched to Spillman Nova, which, according to Sheriff Carl Suta, is more user-friendly and a better fit than the agency’s previous software vendor.

“It’s a simpler program, as far as the user is concerned, and I think that is important to us.” Suta said. “It is a huge benefit to us because we have to do all the jobs of a small agency and the more we can streamline any of the jobs, the better benefit it’s going to be.

Like the Wyoming Livestock Board, Pondera County users plan to utilize Spillman Nova’s mobile capabilities to access data and file reports in the field. This will allow field personnel to maintain a stronger presence in the community by eliminating the need to return to the office to file reports. Instead, deputies can log into Spillman Nova and file reports using web-enabled laptops, tablets, and even mobile phones.

“We train to be out on the road looking for crimes and we don’t feel like we are doing our jobs if we are stuck in the office,” Suta continued. “Seventy-five percent of law enforcement is just seeing that officer out there. If he can be out there more, it’s a proactive approach to law enforcement.”

The sheriff noted that the Spillman Nova product will also save department time by integrating the agency’s dispatch and records platforms with jail management. Instead of re-entering data into a separate jail management software system, users will be able to pull information directly from the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and records screens.

Pondera County is the seventh agency in Montana to sign with Spillman, joining four other sheriff’s offices and two police departments in adopting the company’s web-based product.

