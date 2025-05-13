Ruidoso police department selects Mark43

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced its partnership with the Ruidoso Police Department to implement its end-to-end, cloud-native public safety platform—inclusive of Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), First Responder, Records Management System (RMS) and Insights (advanced analytics).

Located in the Sacramento Mountains, Ruidoso, New Mexico, is a village of approximately 7,000 residents and a popular year-round destination known for its outdoor recreation and skiing. As a tourism-driven community and one of the highest wildland urban interfaces, Ruidoso faces growing demands on police and public safety planning—especially as it prepares to host major events like the Xterra Triathlon and Ironman—while also managing complex and severe weather challenges such as damaging wildfires and flooding.

“We’re proud to support Chief Minner and the Ruidoso Police Department with the Mark43 public safety platform,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “This partnership strengthens our growing footprint in New Mexico and enables greater coordination across agencies to drive faster, safer outcomes for the communities they serve.”

“As we evolve to meet the needs of our officers and community, a cloud-native system was a necessary step forward,” shared Steven Minner, Chief of the Ruidoso Police Department. “With reduced IT burden, improved accessibility, and strong data integrity, Mark43 emerged as the clear partner to get the job done.”

Built on the AWS GovCloud, Mark43 offers premier resilience, security and configurability to ensure agencies stay connected during emergencies. Given the dynamic landscape in Ruidoso, this will allow the department to better serve the community when it’s most important. “Our previous system was extremely vulnerable to power outages during disaster. During past wildfires and floods, we completely lost communication and access to our system. Moving to a cloud-native platform will ensure we maintain operations even if local networks go down, keeping our officers connected to the community when it matters most,” Chief Minner added.

Mark43 CAD is designed to streamline emergency response by providing dispatchers and field personnel with real-time, actionable data for every type of call. First Responder is a purpose-built CAD mode for improved speed, visibility and mobility, providing officers with critical information from MDTs. As agencies are asked to do more with less, having an intelligent and mobile CAD solution will allow Ruidoso PD to better leverage and allocate its resources, while optimizing situational awareness. “The real-time AVL tracking within Mark43 CAD and capabilities within First Responder will allow dispatchers to assign calls based on proximity—if there is somebody closer, dispatch can assign the call faster. It’s going to reduce our response times and speed up our arrival to the scene significantly,” shared Chief Minner.

The interoperability with Mark43 RMS will enable Ruidoso officers to access call information and complete reports directly from the field and coordinate faster response using GIS tracking data. “Our previous CAD and RMS system was disconnected which led to delays. Being able to see where people are is critical—especially during major events when I need to know who’s at a traffic control point, patrolling or evacuating neighborhoods. Knowing where your fellow officer is located and having this information on-the-go will significantly improve our overall situational awareness.”

As a small team, Ruidoso PD relies on interoperability to boost officer mobility and field efficiency—ultimately giving time back to the community. “Previously, officers had to drive back to headquarters to complete reports, losing one to two hours per incident just in travel time, costing us valuable hours per shift that they could be spending in our community,” said Chief Minner. “With Mark43 CAD, RMS, and First Responder, officers can now upload photos and documents directly from the field—eliminating unnecessary drives back to the station and significantly improving our efficiency. It’s a true force multiplier.”

Mark43 Insights—an advanced analytics solution—will also enhance Ruidoso PD’s data-driven policing capabilities for strategic decision-making and resource allocation. “With Mark43 Insights, I’ll be able to actually pull up burglary hotspots, analyze crash-prone intersections and make proactive decisions based on real-time data,” shared Chief Minner. Additionally, Mark43’s built-in NIBRS compliance will support grant applications, reporting and community safety planning— “Our previous system was old and antiquated, but one of my biggest concerns was that we were not able to meet state compliance standards for crime reporting. As the state of New Mexico moves towards a data-driven funding model, being able to accurately report our crime statistics will be extremely important.”

Ruidoso Police Department is the latest agency in New Mexico to adopt the Mark43 platform, joining New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque Police Department, and Rio Rancho. This growing regional presence reflects a strategic shift toward unified, modern public safety technology across the state. By operation on a common platform, these agencies unlock real-time data sharing, enabling more coordinated responses, improved officer safety and more effective, intelligence-led investigations.

To learn more about Mark43 CAD, First Responder, RMS and Insights visit www.mark43.com.