MCM Unveils Next Generation of Its Intelligent Operational Readiness Platform at IACP 2026

PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — MCM Technology, a leading provider of operational readiness software for public safety agencies, today announced the next generation of its platform at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition. The update adds new fleet capabilities, AI-enabled enhancements, and accreditation readiness workflows, extending MCM from single-department asset tracking into a full operational readiness platform for the entire agency.

For more than 25 years, MCM has helped law enforcement agencies track the equipment officers depend on every shift – including managing a complex array of radio networks, directly integrating with systems from Motorola Solutions, L3Harris, and EFJ/JVCKenwood. Today’s announcement reflects a broader shift in how connected agencies are using the platform: rather than managing radios, weapons and fleet in separate systems, agencies are increasingly running their full operation – every asset, certification, inspection, and maintenance need – through a single, unified record.

“When I talk with law enforcement agency leaders across the country, I hear the same thing: they need one place to see whether their people and equipment are ready, not just accounted for,” said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of MCM Technology. “This platform update provides an answer by bringing to life the idea of accountability following the individual, and a record being visible at both the individual and the agency level – which is key both from an accreditation and audit perspective as well as ensuring officers are prepared for the next call.”

Foundational to the updated platform are advanced AI capabilities that keep humans in the loop while unburdening staff. Agencies can ask questions about their own operational data in plain language and get an answer without building a report or searching manually. They also are proactively alerted when expirations are coming, or maintenance is needed.

“Agencies want faster, more reliable answers to the questions they’re already asking. Or to not have to ask the question at all,” said Scott Roehrenbeck, Chief Technology Officer of MCM Technology. “That’s how we look at AI. Our platform is a way for our customers to leverage the immense value of today’s AI advancements from an operational perspective while keeping humans in charge of approving every action. Agencies get the benefit but don’t lose control.”

What’s New

The MCM platform remains fully configurable to both agency and individual-specific needs, offering role-based views from the chief to the quartermaster. The platform now also offers law enforcement agencies:



Accreditation Readiness: By better organizing records assessors ask for, the system proactively tracks progress against an agency’s own goals, and alerts users to expiring certifications, overdue inspections, low consumables, and gear nearing end-of-life.

By better organizing records assessors ask for, the system proactively tracks progress against an agency’s own goals, and alerts users to expiring certifications, overdue inspections, low consumables, and gear nearing end-of-life. Fleet Management: Expanding asset classes to include fleet, the platform now lets agencies track every vehicle, its assigned equipment, inspection details, and maintenance schedule in one place, mapped to the officer who operates it.

Expanding asset classes to include fleet, the platform now lets agencies track every vehicle, its assigned equipment, inspection details, and maintenance schedule in one place, mapped to the officer who operates it. Human-Assisted, Secure AI: Users can ask which vehicles are due for service, who is coming up on a certification lapse, or which radios are due for replacement, and an AI assistant gets the answer from the agency’s own records, with a person approving any change that follows.

MCM’s platform currently supports more than 300 systems deployed nationwide, tracking millions of public safety assets. The company’s growth follows a year of expansion, new leadership hires, and a recent investment from Accel-KKR.

MCM will demonstrate the updated platform throughout IACP 2026 at Booth 1910. Agencies interested in learning more can visit mcmtechnology.com or visit the booth during the show.

About MCM Technology

MCM Technology (MCM) is a leading provider of operational readiness software for the public safety sector, with more than 300 systems deployed nationwide. Its platform is purpose-built for public safety, giving agencies the visibility, automation, and predictive intelligence they need to stay ahead of risk while remaining configurable to each agency’s unique workflows and easy to integrate with existing systems. Learn more at mcmtechnology.com.