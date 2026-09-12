Webinar: Governing the data that powers AI readiness

Date: Thursday, October 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Law enforcement agencies want the benefits AI can offer while staying cautious about it touching sensitive data, including personnel records, gear and evidence. This webinar will address that tension directly, starting with the data governance an agency needs to have in place before AI can be part of the picture. The session will cover how agencies can protect and control access to this data in the cloud, including where it lives, who can see it and how chain of custody is maintained for evidence-adjacent records, along with the security standards agencies should expect before adopting AI-supported solutions.

We’ll also discuss what becomes possible once that governance is in place, including a vision for person-level and agency-level operational readiness along with a practical leadership perspective on where AI genuinely helps and what governance an agency should have in place before taking that step.

By joining this webinar, you will be able to:



Identify what agencies should expect when it comes to protecting and controlling access to personnel, gear and evidence data in the cloud.



when it comes to protecting and controlling access to personnel, gear and evidence data in the cloud. Recognize the security standards and practices agencies should look for before adopting AI-supported solutions.



agencies should look for before adopting AI-supported solutions. Understand a vision for person-level and agency-level operational readiness, and where AI genuinely helps from a leadership perspective.



and where AI genuinely helps from a leadership perspective. Identify the data governance practices an agency should have in place before adopting an AI-supported solution.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs / Sheriffs



Assistant and deputy chiefs



Commanders



Lieutenants



IT directors



Cybersecurity managers



Digital evidence specialists



Data governance managers



* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jon Campbell, Scott Roehrenbeck

Jon Campbell brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience focused on delivering measurable customer outcomes. As Chief Delivery Officer at MCM he leads the delivery organization and customer success strategy, helping public safety agencies maximize the value of MCM’s mission-critical operations platform.

Scott Roehrenbeck brings deep experience leading software engineering, product development and technology operations for growing SaaS organizations. As CTO of MCM he oversees the technical strategy and evolution of MCM’s mission-critical operations platform, ensuring it continues to deliver secure, scalable solutions for public safety agencies.

