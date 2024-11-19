Hometown Police Department enhances public safety with deployment of Mark43 records management system

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced that Hometown Police Department in Illinois has successfully deployed Mark43 Records Management System (RMS) and Analytics. This marks a significant milestone for the department, migrating from an on-premises legacy RMS system to Mark43’s cloud-native solution to better protect and serve the community and support data-driven policing.

At a time when public safety agencies continue to operate with fewer resources, the transition to a cloud-native RMS will serve as a force multiplier for Hometown. The previous system presented challenges such as inefficient reporting and case management processes, a lack of analytics, and poor interoperability with the Cook County Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD).

Chief Lou Dominguez Jr. of Hometown Police Department said, “The successful deployment of Mark43 RMS and Analytics marks a transformative step forward for our department. With Mark43, we are improving our internal reporting processes and analytics and most importantly, saving time on the administrative work so officers can spend more time serving our Hometown community. The integration with Cook County CAD will speed up our response, support more situational awareness and lead to better public safety outcomes.”

Built on AWS GovCloud, Mark43 RMS delivers industry-leading security and resilience, empowering Hometown officers to report from anywhere at any time. This flexibility streamlines workflows, saving valuable time and allowing officers to spend more time on the streets. The system’s integrated NIBRS compliance ensures full adherence to federal and state reporting requirements, minimizing administrative burdens and fines, while enabling real-time access to critical data for quicker responses and improved grant eligibility. Most importantly, Mark43 RMS enhances communication and collaboration across departments and jurisdictions by seamlessly integrating with Cook County CAD through its open API. This eliminates data silos and fosters better, more informed decision-making across the region.

Through Mark43 Analytics, Hometown Police Department now has access to a unified view of agency activity and crime data, along with a library of over 15 visualizations and dashboards to transform their data into an asset for building community trust and supporting real-time, data-driven decision-making.

Matt Polega, Co-Founder and President of Mark43 said, “We’re proud to partner with Chief Dominguez Jr. and his team as they bring modern technology to improve public safety operations in Hometown. As a Chicago resident, this deployment is especially meaningful to me—it’s rewarding to see our work directly benefit communities across Illinois.

We’re excited to support Hometown PD’s mission to create a safer, more connected community for everyone.”

The Hometown Police Department joins neighboring agencies like the Crestwood Police Department and the Berwyn Police Department on the Mark43 Public Safety Platform. To learn more about Mark43 RMS and Analytics or to schedule a demo, visit www.mark43.com.