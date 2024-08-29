New Orleans Police Department partners with Mark43 for modern public safety tech upgrade

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to bring its industry-leading cloud-native records management system (RMS) to New Orleans.

Anne Kirkpatrick, Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department said, “Public safety is our top priority, and this partnership with Mark43 represents a significant commitment to providing our officers with the best technology available. The new system will not only save officers valuable time currently spent on paperwork, but also equip them with better tools for investigation and collaboration with federal partners.”

LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans said, “Safety is a cornerstone of a thriving city. This investment in cutting-edge technology demonstrates our unwavering commitment to equipping our brave officers with the tools they need to protect our community. This is a major step forward in our efforts to create a safer New Orleans for everyone.”

Gilbert A. Montaño, Chief Administrative Officer of the New Orleans Police Department said, “We conducted a thorough nationwide search to identify the best possible solution for the New Orleans Police Department. Mark43 emerged as the clear leader, offering a platform that strongly aligns with our department’s needs. We are confident that this investment will significantly enhance public safety and operational efficiency. The men and women of the NOPD were instrumental in this process, and their valuable input was essential in selecting the right partner.”

Mark43 RMS equips first responders with the highest level of resilience which is critical during natural disasters, including hurricanes. The intuitive, easy-to-navigate and NIBRS-compliant solution will save officers thousands of hours, addressing the manpower challenges faced by police departments nationwide. The platform’s interoperability enables agencies to implement and maintain data at scale, enabling real-time information sharing to support better public safety outcomes. In addition, Mark43 RMS also enables enhanced alignment with federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives via Mark43’s NIBIN/NESS and eTrace DIRECT interfaces. With the implementation of Mark43’s platform, the New Orleans Police Department will enhance the accuracy of its crime statistics reporting to the FBI, thereby increasing its eligibility for federal grants.

Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43, said, “Public safety agencies deserve modern technology, and we are proud to deliver our easy-to-use, secure and resilient platform to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD’s dedication to public safety innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to equip officers and staff with the best technology available to ensure safer communities.”

The New Orleans Police Department recognizes the value of Mark43’s RMS in saving time, harnessing analytics to improve operations, and delivering real-time information to support public safety and community engagement. By transitioning to a cloud-native platform, officers now have access to important information from anywhere during times they need connection most. In addition, Mark43’s FedRAMP High Authorization and StateRAMP High Authorization validate Mark43’s market-leading controls for enhanced resilience and security.

By embracing innovative solutions like Mark43 RMS, the New Orleans Police Department reaffirms its dedication to providing efficient and effective law enforcement services, advancing public safety initiatives, and fostering stronger community relationships. This partnership builds upon Mark43’s commitment to public safety in Louisiana, with the NOPD joining the Louisiana State Police in utilizing the Mark43 Public Safety Platform.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with 290+ local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.