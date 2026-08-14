Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today it has acquired CODY Systems, an established public safety company that provides software and data management, integration, and exchange solutions for public safety, law enforcement, and other public sector entities.

This acquisition represents an investment in the future of public safety technology, strengthening Tyler’s ability to deliver modern, connected, cloud-first solutions that public safety agencies need to meet evolving operational demands. Specifically, this acquisition reinforces Tyler’s competitive position in the small to midsize segment of the public safety market and enables Tyler to bring expanded resources to these agencies to support faster implementations, stronger interoperability, and better access to real-time information.

“We know that public safety agencies continue to face pressure to do more with limited resources while keeping systems current and secure,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “By adding CODY Systems’ solutions, these agencies will continue to benefit from technology designed to fit how they actually work, including tools that support day-to-day tasks in dispatch and records, systems that can scale and grow with the agency, and cost-effective approaches to help stretch often-limited budgets.”

Through this acquisition, CODY Systems brings its Pathfinder RMS solution, a cloud-native records management platform that aligns with Tyler’s cloud-first direction and operating model, providing a solid foundation for integration across Tyler solutions and the broader public safety technology ecosystem. In addition, CODY Systems’ COBRAnet will strengthen Tyler’s ability to support cross-agency, regional, and statewide information sharing. Having better access to real-time information will give agencies a clearer picture of the situation, helping them coordinate more effectively and make faster decisions during incidents.

“This is a deeply meaningful moment for our family and everyone who has been part of CODY’s journey. What began with our co-founders’ bold vision 47 years ago has grown to become a respected software leader through the dedication and ingenuity of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and adherence to our core values. As we begin this next chapter, we’re doing so with tremendous pride in what we’ve built and full confidence in what’s next,” said David Heffner, president, CODY Systems. “The future holds great opportunities to grow, innovate, and continue serving our customers with the same commitment and care that have defined our company for generations. Together we’ll build on the foundation we’ve forged, create new opportunities for our employees and customers, and carry our legacy forward for many years to come.”

CODY Systems serves more than 300 clients in 10 states from New Jersey to Hawaii, ranging in size from statewide data integration solutions to single agency police department records management solutions.

Founded in 1979, CODY Systems is headquartered in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The management and staff of CODY Systems will become part of the Tyler team.