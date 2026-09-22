Webinar: Preventing crime across communities: Why regional coordination matters

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Crime Prevention Month is often centered on community programs, partnerships and public engagement — but behind the scenes, crime prevention also depends on how effectively public safety agencies share information and work together.

When critical data is trapped in disconnected systems, agencies face blind spots that can slow response, limit situational awareness and reduce opportunities to prevent crime before it escalates. By contrast, connected systems enable agencies to share information more effectively, coordinate resources across jurisdictions and make informed decisions when every second counts.

In recognition of Crime Prevention Month, join Tyler Technologies to explore how connected public safety ecosystems help agencies move from reactive response to proactive prevention through seamless information sharing and cross-jurisdiction collaboration.

By joining this webinar, you’ll learn:



How information silos can hinder crime prevention efforts and what agencies are doing to improve real-time coordination.



and what agencies are doing to improve real-time coordination. Insight on using real-time data sharing across jurisdictions to help identify emerging threats, crime patterns and suspicious activity sooner.



jurisdictions to help identify emerging threats, crime patterns and suspicious activity sooner. Ways connected CAD and records systems can enhance situational awareness, support officer safety and enable more proactive policing.



can enhance situational awareness, support officer safety and enable more proactive policing. How interoperability helps agencies coordinate responses more effectively before, during and after critical incidents.



more effectively before, during and after critical incidents. Real-world examples of agencies using CAD-to-CAD connectivity to prevent crime, improve response readiness and protect their communities.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs / Sheriffs



Real-time crime center directors



Crime and intelligence analysts



Law enforcement IT directors



Records management system administrators



Detectives and investigators

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Duane Kietzman

Duane Kietzman is a Senior Manager at Tyler Technologies, overseeing vision and strategy for emergency response solutions. He has been in an ECC, fire rig or police car in 25 states. Duane has presented at Michigan Emerging Tech, Illinois Public Safety Telecommunications Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and more.