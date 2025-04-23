1st police training facility in the country to leverage AI assistants

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School of Justice, Public Safety and Law Studies is leading the nation by training cadets on an AI-powered police officer assistant.

The technology will be used to train cadets in the Florida Law Enforcement Academy, which serves recruits from 35 police departments across the state. The program is one of the largest in the country, producing thousands of trained officers annually.

The AI-powered police officer assistant was donated to the college by TRULEO, whose virtual assistants are now being used by officers in nearly all 50 United States.

“This is more than a donation—it’s a commitment to the next generation of policing,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder of TRULEO. “By giving young recruits access to real-world AI tools from day one, we’re helping future officers become more efficient, more informed, and more prepared for the challenges of modern law enforcement.”

With this partnership, Miami Dade College becomes the first police academy in the United States to train officers using AI assistant technology. The TRULEO platform will help cadets practice using artificial intelligence to streamline body-worn camera (BWC) review, generate voice-dictated police reports, receive real-time policy and virtual dispatch guidance all while upholding the highest ethical and compliance standards.

“This donation from TRULEO represents a major step forward in how we prepare our cadets,” said Rick Clements, Director of the School of Justice at Miami Dade College. “We’re incredibly grateful to TRULEO for equipping our students with tools that reflect the future of policing. This will give our academy students a competitive edge and a deeper understanding of how to responsibly integrate technology into public safety.”

In addition to the MDC partnership, TRULEO is also incorporated into the curriculum of the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) at Quantico, VA—further establishing the company’s leadership in AI for law enforcement training and education nationwide.