Motorola Solutions Foundation awards more than $9.5 Million to 250 nonprofit organizations worldwide

CHICAGO — The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), today announced more than $9.5 million in grant funding this year to charitable organizations around the world. The grants will impact more than 2 million students, first responders, teachers, veterans and community members in more than 38 countries, with a focus on nonprofit organizations that provide education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as public safety.



“As a global company with a 90-year heritage of innovation to advance mission-critical communications, the Foundation is delighted to partner with nonprofits that are innovative in their own right,” said Matt Blakely, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. ”We are proud to support the work of so many organizations that are making a unique contribution to advance opportunities in their communities, but especially for those that help women, underrepresented groups, people with disabilities and veterans.”



Since 1995, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded nearly more than $300 million in grants. Blakely explained that this year’s grants were awarded based on input from more than 300 Motorola Solutions employees worldwide who volunteered to be grant reviewers.



Visit the Motorola Solutions Foundation website to see the full list of 2018 grant recipients, including recipients in the United States and International grant recipients. Examples of 2018 grant recipients include:



Americas

Black Chief Officers Committee: Provides executive development training to 50-75 aspiring chief fire officers, fire chiefs and emergency services leaders

Destination Imagination, Inc.: Teaches more than 800 low-income students about design thinking, project management, internet of things (IoT), dimensional modeling and computer skills

Girls Who Code: Provides computer science education to 30,000 6th-12th grade girls nationwide

Special Olympics, Inc: Supports first responders through education and hands-on training on how to communicate with and respond to people with intellectual disabilities

Paz Ciudadana Foundation: Provides professional development training for officers serving cities in Chile with a high concentration of social-criminal risk factors and social vulnerability

Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation: Provides scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen firefighters



Asia Pacific and Middle East

Penang Science Cluster: Educates over 3,000 students and 300 teachers from 75 schools on design thinking process, coding and electronics, and allows them to apply their learnings to develop a mobile application that solves a problem in a local school

ActionAid Association: Trains over 1,000 women in disaster risk reduction in rural areas prone to natural disasters, with a focus on understanding climate change, mapping disasters, identifying volunteer groups, improving disaster plans and more



Europe

University College London: Trains university students to develop a mobile application to support 150 teachers and students in rural Philippines during natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods

Hands On Technology: Organizes international educational programs to motivate young people to become future engineers or IT professionals