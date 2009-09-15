Motorola Now Shipping APX Multi-band Two-Way Radios Offering Interoperability and Enhanced Solutions Critical to First Responders

Harris County, TX CIO calls APX, “Impressive Piece of Equipment”

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. – As announced in the company’s second-quarter financial results, Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT) is now shipping APXTM 7000 two-way radios , enabling instant multi-agency interoperability for mission critical first responders. The industry’s first Project 25 (P25) multi-band (700/800 MHz and VHF) subscriber family, APX communicates with current and future P25 networks (FDMA and TDMA) and has integrated GPS.

“We were excited to participate in the testing of the new Motorola APX radio ,” said Steve Jennings, Harris County CIO. “Motorola’s willingness to have a team of customers test and evaluate the radio is a testimony to their user-centered design focus and their dedication to the customer.”

APX meets and exceeds public safety specifications for mission critical communications by improving officer coordination, response time and safety via access to real-time information for enhanced decision making. Designed specifically for first responders by applying the science of High Velocity Human Factors (HVHF) , the dual-sided portable radio provides optimal functionality and loud and clear audio in a compact rugged form factor.

“Motorola has always made rugged handheld radios. With APX, the company went a step further to include its dual microphone technology that removes background noise for clearer transmission from dispatchers,” continued Jennings. “It is extremely well designed for first responders. It’s an impressive piece of equipment.”

Supporting future data applications as they become available (e.g. cameras and biometric sensors), APX is geared for first responders with an eye on the future. The backwards and forwards compatible radio works on all P25 radio systems like ASTRO 25 plus SMARTNET™ and SmartZone™ analog systems and will continue to work as networks migrate to new P25 Phase 2 technology (TDMA) .

“It is important to design for the end-user when developing technology for first responders,” said Bob Schassler, Motorola senior vice president, Worldwide Radio Solutions, Enterprise Mobility Solutions. “APX provides true interoperability and superior audio quality in one device to aid the multi-agency communication that is essential for mission critical operations. A true testament to Motorola’s commitment to P25 , APX is an ideal technology for agencies looking to make long-term investments.”

Since its introduction in August 2008, APX has been recognized by the design community with a number of award recognitions, including the iF Product Design Award and the Australian International Design Award. In addition, the team was named “Design Team of the Year” in the EE Times’ Annual Creativity in Electronics (ACE) Awards and won the “Silver Award” in BusinessWeek’s 2009 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA).

About Motorola

Motorola is known around the world for innovation in communications and is focused on advancing the way the world connects. From broadband communications infrastructure, enterprise mobility and public safety solutions to high-definition video and mobile devices, Motorola is leading the next wave of innovations that enable people, enterprises and governments to be more connected and more mobile. Motorola (NYSE: MOT) had sales of US $30.1 billion in 2008. For more information, please visit www.motorola.com.