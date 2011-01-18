Law Enforcement Associates Introduces Scorpion Blue-Tooth Video/Audio Surveillance Recorder

Raleigh, NC - Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LEA) (OTCBB: LAWE), a leading U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of electronic surveillance equipment, has introduced its Scorpion Blue-Tooth Video/Audio Recorder. The product, a fully functional blue-tooth earpiece that also features concealed video and audio recording capabilities, is the latest in a series of digital surveillance devices introduced by LEA for use by law enforcement and security professionals.

The video features on the Scorpion Blue-Tooth include an adjustable 90-degree visual spectrum and a real-time clock function for time stamping, making the device an ideal tool for evidence collection and addressing false complaint and officer liability issues. The device records 30 frames per second at 736 x 480 resolution in AVI format, and also takes still photographs at 2048 x 1536 resolution in JPEG format. A separate audio function allows for long-duration recording, and also will record calls on the blue-tooth. The device comes with 4GB of memory and runs on rechargeable lithium batteries, allowing for record times of up to two hours.

For additional information, contact LEA at 800-354-9669 or visit the Company’s website at www.leacorp.com.

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

LEA is a leading security and surveillance technology Company that manufactures and markets a diverse product line to the worldwide law enforcement, military, security and corrections markets. The Company’s Audio Intelligence Devices (AID) division has been serving the law enforcement sector for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected names in the surveillance equipment industry. LEA’s products are used by a wide variety of government and non-governmental agencies, as well as public and private companies. These include military bases, nuclear facilities, embassies, government installations, oil refineries, United Nations and NATO locations. LEA’s products have been used at high-profile events such as the Summer & Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, U.S. Golf Championship, and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Its products include the Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS), EDK123 (Explosive Detection Kit), Bloodhound and Birddog GPS Tracking Systems, Graffiti Cam, Letter-bomb Visualizer Spray, and a wide variety of Audio & Video Surveillance Equipment. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company has been featured in many industry publications and websites.