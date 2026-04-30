Speed vs. precision: How to bridge the gap

Patrol rifles have become a critical tool for modern law enforcement. Selecting the right optic for those rifles, however, often forces officers and agencies to make a difficult tradeoff. On one side are red dot sights, widely valued for their speed and ease of use in close-quarters environments. On the other are magnified optics, which provide the clarity needed to identify threats and place precise shots at distance. Historically, choosing one meant sacrificing the strengths of the other.

The Trijicon ACOG 4x32 BAC Riflescope with the Trijicon RCR red dot is designed to eliminate that compromise. By combining a fixed-power magnified optic with a rugged, top-mounted red dot sight, the system gives officers the ability to quickly adapt to a wide range of engagement distances without adding complexity or slowing response times.

The optic dilemma

Red dot sights have become the standard for many patrol rifle setups because they support rapid target acquisition and intuitive shooting with both eyes open. In close-range encounters — such as building searches or active-threat responses — speed can be critical, and red dots excel in these situations.

However, red dots provide no magnification. In real-world policing environments, officers may need to observe or identify individuals at longer distances before making critical decisions. The lack of magnification can make it difficult to clearly identify details or ensure precise shot placement.

Magnified optics solve that problem by providing greater clarity and target identification at distance. But they can be slower to use in close quarters when officers need immediate target acquisition.

For agencies looking to equip officers for the unpredictable range of scenarios they may face on duty, balancing these two capabilities has long been a challenge.

A dual-optic approach

The Trijicon ACOG/RCR combination addresses this challenge by integrating two proven optic technologies into a single platform.

The ACOG (Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight) provides fixed 4x magnification, allowing officers to observe and engage targets with greater clarity at mid to long distances. Mounted on top of the optic is the Trijicon RCR (Ruggedized Closed Reflex), a closed-emitter red dot designed for fast target acquisition in close-range situations.

The transition between the two is intuitive. With a simple shift in head position, officers can move from the magnified view of the ACOG to the non-magnified red dot of the RCR. There is no need to adjust magnification rings, manipulate controls or switch optics. The system is designed so officers can instantly adapt to changing engagement distances.

This simplicity is one of the reasons many users appreciate the system. Instead of relying on complicated settings or adjustments, the optic configuration allows officers to focus on the situation at hand.

Bindon Aiming Concept and situational awareness

A key feature of the ACOG platform is Trijicon’s Bindon Aiming Concept (BAC), which allows shooters to maintain both-eyes-open shooting while using the magnified optic. This approach helps preserve situational awareness while still benefiting from magnification.

When used with BAC, the brain naturally merges the magnified reticle image with the wider field of view from the shooter’s nondominant eye. The result is faster target acquisition than traditional magnified optics while still providing the ability to observe details at distance.

In practical terms, this means officers can maintain awareness of their surroundings while engaging through the optic — an important factor in dynamic law enforcement environments.

Reliability without reliance on batteries

Another distinguishing feature of the ACOG is its dual-illumination system. The reticle is illuminated using fiber optics and tritium, eliminating the need for batteries. In bright daylight, the fiber optic gathers ambient light to illuminate the reticle. In low-light conditions, tritium provides a constant glow.

This system ensures the reticle remains visible regardless of lighting conditions without requiring power management or battery changes — an advantage for officers operating in prolonged or unpredictable situations.

The RCR complements this reliability with a closed-emitter design that helps protect the optic’s internal components from environmental exposure. For officers working in varied weather and field conditions, this design helps ensure the red dot remains operational when it is needed most.

Built for duty environments

Durability is another hallmark of the ACOG and RCR system. Both optics are designed to withstand the recoil, impacts and environmental stresses associated with professional use.

The RCR has undergone extensive testing, including a 50,000-round live-fire endurance evaluation conducted by Trijicon. Demonstrations of this testing highlight the optic’s ability to maintain performance even after sustained use under demanding conditions.

For agencies and officers, this level of durability translates into confidence that the equipment will continue to perform when it matters most.

Supporting the realities of modern policing

Today’s law enforcement environment requires equipment capable of handling a wide spectrum of scenarios — from close-quarters engagements to situations where officers must observe and respond to threats at distance.

By pairing the magnified capability of the ACOG with the rapid target acquisition of the RCR red dot, the ACOG/RCR system offers a flexible solution designed to support both needs.

For agencies evaluating optics for patrol rifles, the system provides a way to equip officers with tools that support speed, precision and reliability in a single integrated platform — helping them respond effectively to the challenges they may face in the field.

For more information, visit Trijicon.