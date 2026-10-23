US DoW SELECTS AVON PROTECTION SYSTEM: MITR-M1 HALF MASK AND MITR-PG1 POWERED GOGGLE

PRESS RELEASE

CADILLAC, Mich. — The United States has become the latest nation to place an order for Avon Protection’s MITR System. The recent order by the Department of War (DoW) incorporates the MITR-M1 Half Mask and MITR-PG1 Powered Goggle for its Special Operations Forces and includes both MITR-PF Particulate Filter and MITR-RF Riot Filter for mission-specific modularity, and integrated helmet and communication system accessories.

The MITR System delivers modular protection for eyes, nose and mouth as an alternative to full-face respirators, allowing users in tactical threat environments to scale up their protection during dynamic, fast-paced missions.

The NIOSH-certified MITR-M1 Half Mask with MITR-PF Filter provides users with lightweight, flexible respiratory protection for the nose and mouth. With a sleek flush-fitting curved profile, the wearer retains weapon sighting ability and maintains communications via voice amplification/projection units. The half mask clips directly to the wearer’s helmet via the MITR-M1 Helmet Mount Kit, enabling the mask to be donned without removing the helmet.

MITR-PG1 has been designed to integrate seamlessly with the MITR-M1 Half Mask, providing ocular protection against riot agents. With an integrated air purging system that constantly purges air, the goggle’s lightweight, fog-resistant, tactical-black design provides clear vision and operational readiness in the most demanding conditions. Lightweight and comfortable for extended wear, MITR-PG1 is compatible with combat helmets and night vision systems.

Avon Protection’s MITR-PF Compact Particulate Filter is a low-profile design with a particulate filter containing a pleated, high-efficiency filter element for protection against biological and pharmaceutical agents. The MITR-RF Compact Riot Filter combines the pleated, high efficiency filter with activated carbon layer for additional riot agent vapor protection. Both filters provide NIOSH P100 protection, removing greater than 99.97% of harmful airborne particulates.

With this order, the U.S. has become the second FVEY nation to select the MITR-M1 Half Mask, following Canada’s selection in May 2026.

Steve Elwell, President, Avon Protection, said: “This award culminates nearly four years of working collaboratively with end-users developing a solution that meets their mission requirements. Securing the U.S. DoW as another customer for the MITR System demonstrates continued focus on protecting the health of personnel, both in the short-term and the long-term.

“For tactical operators, MITR is not just about protection during today’s mission, it is about reducing lifetime exposure to hazardous particulates that can contribute to long-term health issues and helping ensure those who serve remain healthy long after their careers end. This award represents an important step in bringing this capability to a wider community of users.”