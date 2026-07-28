Avon Technologies plc Appoints Vasilios Brachos as Team Wendy President

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy, a leading provider of head protection systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, announces the appointment of Vasilios Brachos as President of Team Wendy, effective immediately. Brachos will also join the Avon Technologies plc Group Executive Committee.

Brachos brings nearly 25 years of experience developing advanced head protection systems and a deep understanding of customer requirements in some of the world’s most demanding environments. This appointment strengthens Team Wendy’s focus on innovation, operational excellence and expanding its presence across military, commercial and international markets.

Team Wendy has built a reputation for innovation in helmet systems, impact protection and wearer performance, combining pioneering ballistic protection technologies with industry-leading traumatic brain injury (TBI) mitigation and comfort solutions. Supported by a highly skilled manufacturing workforce and ongoing investment in innovation, Team Wendy delivers advanced integrated head protection systems designed for demanding operational environments.

Throughout his career, Brachos has worked at the intersection of materials science, engineering and user-centered design. He has held senior technology and product development roles that have contributed to advancements in ballistic helmets, helmet pads, retention systems and soldier-system integration. His experience reflects the same commitment to technical excellence, innovation and customer understanding that has defined Team Wendy for decades.As President, Brachos will lead the next phase of Team Wendy’s strategy, focused on strengthening its position in core military markets while accelerating growth in U.S. commercial and international markets through new products, operational excellence and outstanding customer service.

Vasilios Brachos, Team Wendy President said: “Team Wendy has a proud heritage of innovation and a strong reputation for protecting those who protect others. I am honored to lead the business at such an exciting time and look forward to working with our talented team to continue serving our customers, advancing new technologies and driving the next phase of growth.”

Jos Sclater, CEO of Avon Technologies plc commented: “We have strong ambitions for Team Wendy’s future. We see opportunities to grow by defending our leadership position in defense markets while increasing our share in U.S. commercial and international markets through innovative products, operational excellence and outstanding customer service. Vasilios is uniquely qualified to lead that next phase of growth. His combination of technical expertise, industry credibility and customer understanding will help us continue bringing new solutions to market and continue helping our customers perform at their best in the world’s most demanding environments.”

Learn more about the mission at teamwendy.com.

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, is dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.