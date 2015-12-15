Mass. police increase holiday patrols thanks to grant

By Linda Bock

Arlington Patch

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Arlington Police Department will be increasing police patrols around town during the holiday season to prevent drunk driving fatalities, according to Police Chief Frederick Ryan.

This effort is part of the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“We are thankful to receive a grant that will allow us to increase our patrol efforts, which is especially important during the holiday season in order to discourage drinking and driving,” Chief Ryan said in a statement.

