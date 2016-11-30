Lenoir City Police Department first in Tennessee to implement SceneDoc eCitations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - SceneDoc, public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval, announced availability of SceneDoc V4.1, an autonomous module aimed at delivering law enforcement a cutting edge solution for eCitations at IACP 2016.

Police officers enjoy the flexibility the application provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, at an activity level, unprecedented in law enforcement. The platform brings together the ability to collect any type of data from electronic notes, to evidentiary photography, audio/video, configurable electronic forms and much more. With over a dozen agencies spanning well over 2000 officers, getting geared up to start phase one deployments around the globe, SceneDoc eCitations is being well received by the public safety market.

“Our city has experienced a period of rapid growth, which has required our officers to meet the demands of additional traffic through our once small suburb. SceneDoc eCitations will allow us to quickly and accurately issue citations from our smartphones or tablets, and offers a great solution for high-tech traffic enforcement,” says Lenoir City’s Chief of Police, Don White.

“We applaud Chief White and his forward thinking. Two core objectives will be met in Lenoir City; increase policing efficiency by an estimated one hour per officer per shift as well as turning citation data into searchable and actionable intelligence for his department,” says SceneDoc Sales Manager, Shannon Crookston.

Above and beyond all citation data being instantaneously searchable across the agency, new features in SceneDoc eCitations V4.1 include ID scanning, improved API’s for simplified pushes to Court and RMS, smart query from NCIC, CPIC and other national/state databases, intuitive data entry, in-field bluetooth printing, configurable offline/online ticket numbering, smart scheduling for court dates and a strong pipeline of future-looking capabilities in the horizon.

The company recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named for a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc is saving agencies an hour of paperwork per shift on average, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why 90% of our customers are advocates at http://www.scenedoc.com.