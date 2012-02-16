Kustom Signals International Distributor Conference Brings Several Countries Together

Lenexa, Kans. – Kustom Signals, Inc. hosted its Second Annual International Distributor Conference Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 in Nassau, Bahamas. Conference attendees from around the world participated in interactive training and education sessions featuring product enhancements, marketing support and sales techniques.

International distributors joined the local Bahamian law officers in hands-on training with Kustom Signals products, including video products G3 Vision and Road Warrior and the bestselling, ProLaser 4 and LASERWitness. The training was so successful the Nassau police department walked-away writing several citations using the latest in laser speed guns.

“The opportunity to trial products and discuss sales strategies with other international distributors is invaluable,” said Ray Rooke, Britax Automotive. “Familiarizing myself with the features and functionality of the products helps me better serve my customers. I look forward to this opportunity each year.”

In appreciation and recognition of Kustom Signals distributors, the conference ended with an awards banquet. Britax Automotive, Australia received top honors for highest revenue sales.

R. Nichols Distributors, Inc., Canada, also received a platinum level award. Awards were presented to all distributors, acknowledging their role in Kustom Signal’s success in 2012.

“Kustom Signals’ International Distributor Conference provides our partners with an unmatched experience, starting with hands-on training and networking with our worldwide partners and finishing with an awards banquet honoring our valued distributors,” said Peter Seidman, Vice President of International and Domestic Sales, Kustom Signals Inc. “We look forward to this opportunity to learn and celebrate our shared success each year.”

Kustom Signals is committed to providing its distributors the needed tools to reach its third year of continued international growth. Details for the 2013 conference will be announced mid-year.

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.kustomsignals.com