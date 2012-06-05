License-plate-reading patrol car comes to NC casinos

NCTimes.com

VALLEY CENTER, N.C. — A new patrol vehicle that is able to scan hundreds of license plates at a time was deployed Monday in Valley Center, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The $78,673 Dodge Charger was purchased with a grant from East County gambling tribes, officials said. It’s not the first vehicle equipped with plate-reading technology, but it will be the first to be used in the county’s rural areas, said Lt. Michael McClain of the Valley Center sheriff’s substation.

“It’s fantastic to have this at our disposal,” McClain said. The vehicle has four cameras mounted on the roof that can scan about 300 license plates at a time. A computer inside the cab matches the license plates against Department of Motor Vehicles databases.

