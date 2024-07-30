Insight LPR launches MX Guardian software and solar-powered cameras, designed by law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WORTH, Texas — Insight LPR, a leader in license plate recognition (LPR) technology, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking MX Guardian back office software paired with solar-powered cameras. This innovative solution enhances surveillance capabilities and boosts operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies.

“The MX Guardian software, combined with our solar-powered cameras, marks a significant advancement in LPR technology,” said John Nethery, CEO of Insight LPR. “This combination allows for camera deployment in virtually any location, irrespective of power infrastructure, and offers advanced data analytics, equipping law enforcement with unparalleled tools to enhance community safety.”

Key Features of MX Guardian:



Connected Network: Links over 1,000 Insight LPR communities, including businesses, neighborhoods, and law enforcement agencies.

Comprehensive Data Collection: Provides instant access to a robust nationwide network of commercial LPR scans, supplementing your own data.

Advanced Search Capabilities: Offers detailed vehicle information beyond license plates, such as geozones, make, color, type, plate state, and partial plate data.

Real-Time Alerting: Generates over 332,000 actionable alerts monthly, delivering vehicle location alerts within 5 seconds to enhance investigations and expedite law enforcement responses.

Key Features of Solar-Capable Cameras:

Solar-Powered Operation: Allows installation in remote or infrastructure-limited areas, minimizing the need for extensive engineering and permits.

Quick Deployment: Supports rapid setup in various environments, ideal for both overt and covert operations.

High-Resolution Imaging: Ensures clear images in all lighting conditions for reliable data capture day and night.

Community Impact in Biloxi, Mississippi

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a success story demonstrating the powerful integration of MX Guardian with Insight LPR’s solar-capable cameras. After receiving an LPR alert, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle linked to a burglary involving stolen firearms and a missing juvenile case.

Utilizing Insight LPR technology, deputies arrested three individuals and recovered two stolen firearms. The missing juvenile was safely reunited with their family, highlighting the system’s effectiveness in swiftly resolving critical incidents.

Supporting Safer Communities

This success story underscores the transformative impact of Insight LPR’s technology on law enforcement operations. By delivering reliable, high-quality LPR data and advanced analytical tools, Insight LPR is dedicated to creating safer communities nationwide.

About Insight LPR: Insight LPR is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art LPR technology solutions to law enforcement agencies, retailers, commercial real estate properties, neighborhoods, and automotive repossession companies. Offering real-time alerts, extensive LPR data coverage, and superior image resolution, Insight LPR ensures exceptional service and security. For more information, visit www.insightlpr.com.