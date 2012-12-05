37th United States Senate Sergeant at Arms, William Pickle, Joins Vigilant Solutions’ Board of Directors

Mr. William Pickle, the 37th United States Senate Sergeant at Arms, has joined Vigilant Solutions’ Board of Directors to help guide the Company’s future direction.

Livermore, California - Vigilant Solutions announces today that Mr. William Pickle, the 37th United States Senate Sergeant at Arms, has joined Vigilant Solutions’ Board of Directors.

With a public service career of over 40 years, Mr. William Pickle brings his deep knowledge and expertise to help shape Vigilant’s future as an innovative provider of essential tools for law enforcement and the intelligence community.

Pickle began his career in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War and earning a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, an Army Commendation Medal, and other honors. Following his time in the military, Pickle spent over 26 years in the U.S. Secret Service, rising through the ranks to become the Special Agent in Charge of the Vice Presidential Protective Division protecting Vice President Al Gore and his family. Pickle also served as the Transportation Security Administration’s first Federal Security Director, and held the role of Deputy Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor. In 2002, Pickle was one of only two finalists considered by President George W. Bush to serve as the Director of the Secret Service. In 2003, Pickle was sworn in as the 37th United States Senate Sergeant at Arms where he served until 2007.

Pierre Leroy, Chief Executive Officer for Vigilant, states, “Bill’s long and impressive career embodies Vigilant’s passion of Protecting Officers, Families and Communities. We are extremely happy he has chosen to join our Board as a Director, and we look forward to gaining insights from his active participation.”

Pickle adds, “I really like what I see in Vigilant, and I’m glad to be a part of such an exciting company. The technologies they currently offer, and others still in development, can play a vital role in aiding the law enforcement and intelligence communities to better accomplish their missions and provide safety for themselves and the public.”