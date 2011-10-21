ELSAG Obtains Critical Homeland Security Validation

C-TPAT Certification Ensures Uninterrupted Customer Service

Brewster, NY – ELSAG North America, manufacturers and distributors of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, has announced its validation and certification by the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), an initiative led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection which verifies businesses have ensured the integrity of their security practices as well as the security guidelines of their business partners within the supply chain.

After the September 11 terrorist attacks, international trade suffered a crippling slowdown as Customs tightened security at the nation’s borders. The rigorous processes and procedures put in place by C-TPAT ensure that ELSAG, and other C-TPAT participants, have taken significant steps toward policing themselves, as well as their supply chains, within the U.S. and at international borders. A certification from C-TPAT means ELSAG, even in the event of a terrorist attack and the subsequent shutdown of U.S. borders, won’t have undue traffic delays in receiving or delivering equipment across the country. As a certified C-TPAT participant, ELSAG can take advantage of dedicated commercial lanes at highway crossing points, reduced inspections and expedited clearance, which serve to ensure that its Law Enforcement and National Security customers are provided uninterrupted access to ALPR technology.

“ELSAG is in the business of providing our partners with cutting-edge technology which keeps their communities safe. Providing a safe and secure environment – without interruption – is critical to our partners. If a terrorist event occurs, it won’t help our partners if we cannot give them the equipment they need due to a customs freeze or slowdown. We consider certification through C-TPAT a must-have, not a nice-to-have,” says Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG North America.

With its industry-leading Mobile Plate Hunter-900® (MPH-900®), ELSAG is the ALPR provider of choice to the U.S. Border Patrol and hundreds of police agencies across all 50 states. “We’ve found that procurement officials across the country are using the C-TPAT certification as an assurance that their equipment will be available whenever it’s needed. Using a C-TPAT certified supplier means there is reduced risk in achieving security, especially in extreme circumstances,” adds Windover.