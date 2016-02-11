Grosse Ile Police Department Exonerates Two Individuals Using Fixed License Plate Reader Cameras

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA – Vigilant Solutions announces today Grosse Ile Police Department in Michigan used its fixed license plate reader (LPR) cameras to exonerate two individuals from wrongdoing.

Grosse Ile has Vigilant Solutions fixed license plate reader cameras monitoring one of the bridges to the island community to enhance the safety of its citizens. Based on recent successes, they are in the process of adding additional fixed LPR cameras to cover the other bridge onto the island.

Lieutenant Robert Bow of Grosse Ile PD explains two separate cases in which the cameras were used to exonerate individuals from false accusations, “In the first instance, a woman had accused her ex-husband of vandalizing her vehicle. Upon questioning the suspect, he informed us that he had not been on the island during the time of the reported incident. We began investigating his alibi, and the data from the license plate reader cameras helped to support his claim. Upon querying his license plate in our system, we were able to confirm that his vehicle was not on the island at the time of the crime. This data allowed investigators to focus on other suspects, and ultimately solve the case.”

“In another case, we had someone call the department claiming that a friend had held him at gunpoint and threatened him. The suspect denied the incident, and stated that he not been on the island at the time of the reported incident. Upon checking the LPR system, we were able to find data that supported this alibi. We then questioned the complainant on his accusation, at which point, he confessed to filing a false report in hopes of getting his friend in trouble.”

Lieutenant Bow concludes, “It is important to note that the LPR system is unable to place an individual in a vehicle – it is anonymous in nature and only provides us with data points on the vehicle’s location. Because of this, the LPR data was not sufficient by itself to exonerate these individuals. But, this data allowed investigators to better focus their efforts and exonerate these individuals and arrive at the truth.”

