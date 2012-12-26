Vigilant Solutions Donates its Services to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Vigilant Solutions announces today it will donate its services to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to locate vehicles of interest in missing child and non-compliant sex offender cases in order to provide that information to investigating law enforcement agencies.

Vigilant Solutions owns and operates the National Vehicle Location Service (NVLS), the largest license plate recognition (LPR) data sharing initiative in North America. Housing over 1 billion LPR records, and growing at roughly 40 million new records each month, NVLS is hosted in a secure data center and made available exclusively to law enforcement agencies as an investigative tool. Vigilant’s LPR products have aided in the successful resolution of many active cases including homicides, terrorist plots, rapes, identity theft, child abductions, and much more.

NCMEC has queried Vigilant’s database over 15,000 times in the past year to assist law enforcement as they search for vehicles involved in missing child cases or noncompliant sex offender investigations.

“The donation from Vigilant Solutions is greatly appreciated,” said Bud Gaylord, executive director of the Case Analysis Division at NCMEC. “Their service is a very useful tool in our efforts to respond to law enforcement requests for assistance. We are confident that we will see results with their support.”

Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant comments, “We are extremely grateful to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for their efforts, and we are hopeful that our donation will help them return many children safely home to their families. We are ultimately in the business of saving lives, and cannot think of a more worthy cause than NCMEC.”