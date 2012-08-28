Vigilant Solutions Enables Data Sharing in Connecticut

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Vigilant Solutions announces today that its Vigilant system is used by the Connecticut Capitol Region Chiefs of Police Association (CRCOPA) to facilitate a multi-agency data sharing initiative. The program , hosted by Newington Police Department, now collects and shares license plate recognition (LPR) data from almost a dozen agencies in the region.

The system was conceived in late 2009 when Newington and neighboring Wethersfield began discussing the need for LPR technology. “We had heard many great stories about how LPR brought great efficiencies to an agency, and we wanted to insure that we had the best solution available for our officers and the communities we serve. We also wanted to insure that the system would be completely interoperable with other agencies in the region regardless of vendor,” states Chief of Police Richard Mulhall.

A number of systems were reviewed and evaluated, and Vigilant was chosen due to its functionality, ease of use, data sharing and interoperability with other vendors. The initial mobile LPR unit was installed in early 2010 and was used to patrol a major shopping area as well as two major highways coming through the region. After seeing success, Newington brought on additional systems of their own. Other agencies in the region also began adopting Vigilant LPR as well, and all data is shared among the participating agencies to enhance their investigative reach.

Now comprised of over twenty mobile systems that have scanned over 4 million license plates, the system is providing excellent results. Chief Mulhall adds, “By the end of August we will have scanned close to 2 million plates this year with great results. This has resulted in 669 motor vehicle charges and 10 criminal arrests; unregistered vehicles, vehicles without insurance, stolen vehicles, vehicle associated with the terrorism watch list and drugs. We could not have these same results without the Vigilant system.” The captured data is also used for investigations and has resulted in a number of recent cases being solved including arson, robbery and a sexual assault of a minor. “The experience has been very positive with Vigilant. The technology works, the Company is easy to work with, and we are seeing a tremendous benefit,” Chief Mulhall concludes.

Deputy Chief Beau Thurnauer of nearby East Hartford Police Department echoes Chief Mulhall’s comments, “Since its inception the LPR program has not only exceeded our performance expectations but has without question been the smoothest regional effort I have ever seen. Vigilant has made the installation painless, stayed right on budget and continues to respond quickly to every concern we have. I have never seen the level of support from a vendor as I have seen in this case. This will prove to be the most important technology endeavor I have witnessed in 35 years on this job.”

Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant comments, “The CRCOPA system is a great example of how Vigilant aids law enforcement in its mission. Our LPR solution is enhancing the efficiencies of both routine patrol and investigations resulting in improved safety for officers, families and communities in the region.”

