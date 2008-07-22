Vigilant Video’s CarDetector™ Mobile Solutions Provide Security in Overdrive

The CarDetector™ – Mobile LPR Edition video analysis engine automatically scans, detects and performs license plate recognition (LPR) for mobile law enforcement vehicles. When any license plate is detected in the mobile video camera’s field of view, powerful adaptive optical character recognition (AOCR) engines extract the plate image, apply image enhancement filters and analyze each individual character of the plate, regardless of the plate colors or backgrounds.

http://www.vigilantvideo.com/Product%20Data%20Sheets/CD%20Enterprise%20-%20Landscape_1.pdf

CarDetector™ – Mobile LPR Edition is a proven way to enable police cruisers to detect stolen or suspect cars automatically by driving on the highway or while passing through a parking lot. This technology automatically triggers “in-car” audio/visual alarms based on LPR “Hot-Lists” associated with stolen autos and other criminal activities via matching against federal, state and local databases.

