Law Enforcement Conference to Address Issues of Communications and Ethics

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The ethical issues that confront law enforcement officers and proper response will be addressed at the First Annual Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor Conference Nov. 11 – 13 at the Radisson North Shore, 7065 North Port Washington Road. The methodology, now known as Verbal Defense & Influence, is based upon the teachings of the late Dr. George Thompson, a pioneer in the tactical communications strategies that have been street-tested through they years to become the gold standard protocol for law enforcement.

Police trainers from around the country (including Guam) will be in attendance. “There is a profound need to hold this conference, as our teaching strategies have evolvedto address the most critical issues of today,” said Verbal Defense & Influence director Gary Klugiewicz.

Some of the programs include:

• Utilizing the 5 universal truths of human interaction

• How to make ethical interventions before bad things happen

• Learn to manage verbal abuse with new word blocks

• Powerful persuasion tactics built on street tested experience

• Practical interventions for individuals with autism and special needs.

The Verbal Defense & Influence group, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., trains corporations, government agencies and police forces in crisis communications and professional protocol. An estimated one million professionals have been trained to date in this methodology.