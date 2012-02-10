OPSGEAR Gives Free Women’s Self Defense DVD to Shelters Nationwide

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT - OPSGEAR® is offering a FREE copy of Self Defense: Women’s Seminar to shelters across the United States and cover the cost of shipping.

A slew of sexual assaults in the summer of 2010 on Utah women prompted OPSGEAR® CEO David Burnell to offer free self defense seminars across the state.

According to Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network or RAINN, every 2 minutes in the United States someone is sexually assaulted, 1 in 6 women will be the victim of a sexual assault, 60% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police, 15 of 16 rapists will never spend a day in jail and approximately 2/3 of assaults are committed by someone known to the victim. Brandy Vega, Vice President of Media and Communications for OPSGEAR® survived a sexual assault as a teen and shares her story and personal experiences which include the story of Mandy Lund, her cousin who was brutally murdered during an attack.

When all is said and done would you call yourself a survivor? OPSGEAR® wants you to confidently answer YES. This seminar uses vivid first hand accounts to explain how the brain functions in dangerous situations, the various levels of mental awareness and the facets of a survival mindset. Watch as these highly trained professionals demonstrate basic and simple techniques for avoiding peril, breaking contact and staying alive.

OPSGEAR® offers free seminars and DVDs to Women’s groups. To apply for your free copy of the DVD visit www.opsgear.com. An OPSGEAR® employee will verify the information and send out a DVD right away. If you do not qualify for a free copy of this DVD you can purchase one from OPSGEAR, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Sportsman’s Warehouse and other retailers. Call Brandy Vega at 801-936-2322 ext. 105 or 801-637-5416 with any questions or for more information. You can also email brandy@opsgear.com for additional information.

About David Burnell

David Burnell is a military veteran and instructor. He is also a national Tae Kwon Do champion in forms and full contact. His students include the U.S. Military, Police, Federal Agencies and Civilians. His unarmed fighting style and methods are crystalized into a system that is principle based and simple. His extensive operational experience includes Chief Body Guard in post-earthquake Haiti, recovery work in Japan and Alabama, as well as special operations work all over the world. David is a student of life and constantly seeking new methods and techniques to mitigate risk and survive lethal confrontations. David is a phenomenal instructor and has trained thousands of military, law enforcement, civilians and youth groups over the years. Additionally, he is the Founder and CEO of OPSGEAR® http://www.opsgear.com and the Urban Warfare Center http://www.urbanwarfarecenter.com You may see a more in-depth bio by visiting http://www.freetacticaltips.com/p/instructor-biography.html