CARFAX for Police announces online training and certification program for LE agencies across the U.S., Canada

Online trainings enable law enforcement professionals to obtain certification hours despite COVID closures.

CENTERVILLE, Va. — CARFAX for Police announced today the launch of its 2021 Training and Certification Program, offering law enforcement professionals online training courses during COVID shutdowns. In 2020 alone, CARFAX for Police delivered more than 300 certification training hours to thousands of law enforcement professionals across the United States and Canada. These trainings are free for all sworn law enforcement officers and administrative and operations professionals. Visit https://www.carfaxforpolice.com/trainings to register.

2021 Training and Certification Program roster highlights include:

The Reality of Reallocation: driving efficiencies in law enforcement operations.

Bridging the COVID Divide: connecting law enforcement to communities through technology.

Recruiting Focus: how agencies can attract top talent through technology adoption.

Expanding Your Network and Building Your Brand: featuring Coffee with a Cop

“CARFAX for Police powers law enforcement professionals with the authentic tools to do their jobs better,” commented Mike Irvine, general manager of CARFAX for Police. “COVID has changed everything, and we are humbled by law enforcement agencies’ tireless commitment to serve on the front lines and keep our communities safe. Delivering online trainings that enable officers and operations professionals obtain training hours that help them stay certified, informed and aligned with best practices is our way to give back to those who serve so tirelessly.”

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police is the centralized source for unique vehicle history information, connecting an entire network of national and international law enforcement agencies, RISS networks, Regional Organized Crime Information Centers, Fusion Centers, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Agencies across the United States and Canada rely on CARFAX for Police data to solve crimes, drive bottom-line impact, connect officers on the frontlines to national crime-fighting networks, and develop meaningful bonds with the communities they serve. For more information, visit carfaxforpolice.com or email Michael Ledoux at michaelledoux@carfax.com.