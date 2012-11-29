Live Demonstrations of New Police Training System Coming to I/ITSEC

Integrated Driving / Shooting Simulator Creates Higher Level of Training for Law Enforcement Students

Ann Arbor, MI - FAAC Incorporated is demonstrating its DrivingForce simulation training system at the upcoming I/ITSEC conference in Orlando to raise awareness of the educational capability and value of an integrated driving-shooting training system. Live demonstrations will be conducted at this year’s I/ITSEC conference in the Orange County Convention Center. Anyone interested in attending can fill out a participation form at the following link: http://www.faac.com/literature/FAAC_IITSEC2012.pdf.

I/ITSEC (Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference) emphasizes the importance of education and the man-machine interface in meeting force-training requirements through simulation training. For those wishing to view a demonstration of DrivingForce must bring a copy of a completed form located here The DrivingForce system is composed of FAAC’s new LE-1000 driver training simulator and the MILO force options simulator system. These two training systems have been seamlessly integrated into a single, multi-tasking training system that provides a powerful tool for law enforcement training.

Full-cycle response training is now available that enables instructors to view, analyze, and coach students on proper etiquette, protocols, and methods during simulated service calls. DrivingForce requires students to make complex decisions and engage in intricate responses under conditions of time pressure, high stakes, and high-stress scenarios.

A typical DrivingForce scenario begins with a radio or MDT transmission in the driving simulator. The student responds and reacts to events that unfold, whether it is a search for a specific vehicle, car-stop, emergency response, or pursuit. The student operates the driving simulator to the point of contact with the subject where the student physically exits the driving simulator and enters the MILO force options simulator. Students are able to demonstrate command presence, voice commands, de-escalation techniques, judgment, and decision-making, up to and including making a simulated arrest and/or implementing the force necessary to gain compliance.

“It’s one thing to read about DrivingForce and see photos or videos of it, but it is another to actually try it or see it perform live,” said Public Safety Business Manager Bill Martin. “You see all the features working together and the power of simulation training becomes apparent.”

The DrivingForce system includes:

Diverse driving and force options integrated scenarios;

Multiple-student training capability;

Integrated hardware for streamlined training, and

Multi-directional scenario flexibility.



“This is a mature product from a company that is a mainstay in the marketplace and knows how to innovate,” said Executive Business Director David Bouwkamp. “We have gathered advice from industry experts, focused on maximizing their training dollars, and developed a simulator with a return on investment of less than one year.

“We’re able to celebrate this breakthrough because of the in-house resources that FAAC and MILO possess; it gives us an advantage in product development and quality control. We were able to test technology and try different approaches in real time to get the best sense of what would work.”

For more information on DrivingForce or attending the conference, please contact Bill Martin at wbmartin@faac.com or call 734-761-5836.