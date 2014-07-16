Gamber-Johnson Introduces a Vehicle Specific Console for 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe/Silverado

Available to Order Now. Will Start Shipping in mid-July 2014.

The new Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado Console Box is designed to adapt to the different dash designs of both vehicles. The console box can be adjusted forward or backward on the Leg Kit to accommodate the different dashes. An optional wiring chase is available to cover up the wires for a finished look.

We have increased the space in the vertical section of the console from 6” to 7.5” to accommodate larger radios such as the Motorola APX 09. The horizontal section of the console can fit 7” of mounting space with an internal cup holder (11.5” without an internal cup holder).

Packages are available for the different configurations (console box only, console box with internal cupholder and armrest, console and wiring chase, and console box with internal cupholder, armrest and wiring chase). On the back of the consoles there are multiple pemmed hole patterns to allow for the external armrests and printer armrests to be used instead of the side armrest in the package. There are also pemmed hole patterns to use the external cupholder instead of the internal cupholder in the package.