Digital Ally Video Surveillance via Cell Phone Expanded

Mesa, AZ – Digital Ally’s partner for providing live streaming video solutions to the Company’s advanced video surveillance products, Iveda Solutions, will enable over 500 cell phone models including but not limited to iPhone, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Palm, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, LG, and Sony Ericsson, to now have centralized live video access.

Although Iveda Solutions had been providing cell phone video access previously, it was only available on limited cell phone models. About 95% of cell phones on the market today can now be enabled for live video surveillance.

The new availability is thanks to mobiDEOS’ MobileCamViewer application, which is custom built to the operating system of a mobile device. Iveda Solutions is MobiDEOS’ first and only hosted platform where customer access is truly via cloud computing (not directly tapping into a camera, DVR, or NVR). The advantage is that mobile customers, via Iveda Solutions video hosting platform, can access all their cameras connected to the Internet around the world with one login, not multiple logins to however many cameras or DVRs/NVRs the user has. Multiple users can also have simultaneous access to the same cameras without degradation of video quality.

MobileCamViewer is very easy to set up, and within minutes police officers can practically access any active Digital Ally system’s streaming video throughout their jurisdiction via their smart phones.

“The solution enhances situational awareness, business intelligence, and reduces response times with high ROI,” says Sri Palasamudram, CEO of mobiDEOS.

For more information, contact Digital Ally, Inc. at 913-814-7774, toll-free at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.