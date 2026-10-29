Safe Fleet Re-brands as Saegic, Launches a Connected Intelligence Platform at IACP 2026

PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Safe Fleet announced it is rebranding as Saegic, a new company brand built around a connected intelligence platform for law enforcement operations. Unveiled at IACP 2026, Saegic brings video, digital evidence, real-time awareness and enforcement information into one clear operational view, so agencies can make more confident, defensible decisions in critical moments.

The launch marks a new chapter for the company’s law enforcement portfolio. The Safe Fleet products, technologies and field experience agencies already rely on are becoming part of the connected Saegic ecosystem. The goal is to close information gaps across the agency, connecting the field, evidence, investigations, and command so teams can move faster from incident to insight to action.

“Law enforcement agencies need technology that works the way officers work,” said Mike Hagan, President of Saegic, a Clarience Technologies company. “Saegic connects trusted technologies together in one clear view, giving agencies faster access to critical information, simpler evidence workflows and greater clarity when decisions matter most.”

At IACP 2026, Saegic is demonstrating connected workflows across body-worn video, in-car video, automated license plate recognition and digital evidence management. New capabilities, including AVL and mapping, live streaming, transcription, translation and reporting, make agency information easier to locate, understand and act on.

From Connected Evidence to Confident Decisions

Saegic keeps evidence moving through connected workflows from capture through review:



AVL and mapping: Know where resources are with location context across patrol vehicles and field activity.

Know where resources are with location context across patrol vehicles and field activity. Live streaming: See developing situations through secure live video from the field.

See developing situations through secure live video from the field. Transcription: Make recorded information faster to review, search and understand.

Make recorded information faster to review, search and understand. Reporting: Build a clearer operational picture to support confident decisions.

Two New Products Bring the ‘Connected Shift’ Into the Field

X3 cellular-connected body camera. X3 gives agencies earlier visibility into developing situations and helps critical evidence move from the field to the people who need it. Full-shift performance, secure live streaming, priority uploads, remote health monitoring and automated cloud transfers support faster awareness and more efficient evidence workflows.

H3 intelligent in-car video system. H3 delivers a consistent, reliable in-car video and secure evidence capture, with high-definition video, secure cloud workflows, live streaming, AVL, smart power management, FailSafe continuous recording and field-upgradeable ALPR to support visibility and dependable performance across the shift.

Together, X3 and H3 connect video from officers and patrol vehicles into a synchronized, multi-angle record, giving agencies a more complete view of an incident and a clearer path from capture to review.

“Digital evidence isn’t just about recording events,” said Richard Alley, Director, Sales, Law Enforcement. “Agencies need faster access to information, greater situational awareness and tools that help them act on evidence more efficiently. By connecting field devices, evidence workflows and operational insight through Saegic, we are helping departments spend less time managing disconnected technology and more time focused on the mission.”

Visit Saegic at Booth #1761 for hands-on demonstrations of connected field technology, video, evidence, and operational intelligence.

About Saegic

Saegic, a Clarience Technologies company, helps law enforcement agencies strengthen officer safety, effectiveness and evidentiary confidence by connecting video evidence, license plate recognition, enforcement technologies, and investigative workflows into a unified intelligence ecosystem, enabling faster response and more defensible decisions.

Learn more at: Law Enforcement Technology Solutions | Saegic