Stealth black docking stations for the Getac F120 and V120 now shipping from Gamber-Johnson

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a global leader in rugged mounting and docking solutions, today announced that its Stealth Black Docking Stations for the GETAC F120 TABLET and GETAC V120 LAPTOP are now shipping.

Engineered for mission-ready performance, the new docking stations combine Gamber-Johnson’s trusted durability with a refined, modern design built for demanding environments. Developed with feedback from the field, the Stealth Black finish blends seamlessly into tactical and professional interiors while maintaining the rugged reliability customers expect.

The docking stations deliver secure mounting, dependable connectivity, and long-term durability across public safety, field service, utilities, military, and enterprise applications.

Key Features Include:



Full or Lite Port Replication Options – Available with or without HDMI to support diverse workspace needs

Quad RF Pass-Through – Enhanced antenna performance and signal reliability

Built-In Stylus Holders – Secure storage for essential tools

AutoDocking Technology (V120) – Seamless, one-handed docking for fast deployment

Patented Slam Latch (F120) – Secure, reliable tablet docking

“These docks reflect our commitment to evolving alongside our customers’ technology,” said Sarah Long, Cradles & Docks product marketer. “By combining rugged engineering with refined design, we’re delivering solutions that perform reliably in real-world conditions.”

With both models now available, organizations can confidently deploy the latest Getac devices while maintaining the durability, integration, and performance expected from Gamber-Johnson solutions.

For more information about the Getac F120 and V120 docking stations, visit gamberjohnson.com or contact sales@gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading manufacturer of rugged mounting systems and docking solutions that support technology in motion. From public safety and utilities to warehousing, transportation, and field service, Gamber-Johnson products are trusted worldwide for being Rugged. Reliable. Responsive. Learn more at gamberjohnson.com.