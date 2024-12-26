Gamber-Johnson acquires American Aluminum Accessories to expand rugged vehicle solutions for law enforcement and beyond

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a global leader in rugged mounting solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of American Aluminum Accessories, a company renowned for its high-quality products and long-standing commitment to serving law enforcement.

Gamber-Johnson has consistently expanded its capabilities and product offerings to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries. These include the public sector, material handling, logistics, and enterprise. This strategic acquisition marks another significant step in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers worldwide. The American Aluminum Accessories brand fills a critical product gap Gamber-Johnson previously had in its product portfolio and aligns perfectly with our other solutions. Over the course of Gamber-Johnson’s acquisition journey, we have built a family of brands known as Team GJ. American Aluminum Accessories now benefits from the full support of the Team GJ family, including expanded operational support, access to capital for infrastructure improvements, and shared global knowledge and best business practices. As you can imagine, this alignment was not only a strategic fit for Team GJ but also a key move for American Aluminum to ensure a strong future of delivering superior products to the customers they love.

American Aluminum Accessories: Delivering unparalleled quality and innovation to further Gamber-Johnson’s mission of providing rugged, reliable, and responsive solutions to those who serve.

With over 35 years of experience, American Aluminum Accessories has built a stellar reputation as a trusted provider of vehicle solutions, including secure storage, K9 transport systems, prisoner transport, and work truck accessories. Their unwavering dedication to quality craftsmanship and innovation aligns perfectly with Gamber-Johnson’s values of being Rugged, Reliable, and Responsive.

Changing of the Guard: Business as Usual

Jennifer Arnold, formerly President of American Aluminum Accessories, will continue to lead the Perry, Florida location as General Manager under Team GJ. This ensures a seamless transition and continuity for customers, employees, and partners alike. The Perry facility will operate as a standalone entity, ensuring operational continuity while maintaining the personalized service and trusted expertise customers have come to rely on. This structure allows the team to focus on delivering exceptional products while leveraging the support and resources of the broader Team GJ family.

Gautam Malik, CEO of Gamber-Johnson, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition:

“We are thrilled to welcome American Aluminum Accessories to the Team GJ family. Their reputation for quality and commitment to supporting those who serve aligns seamlessly with our mission. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers. Together, we’re poised to achieve even greater success.”

Jennifer Arnold, General Manager of American Aluminum Accessories, added:

“Joining Gamber-Johnson marks an exciting new chapter for American Aluminum. We’re proud of our legacy and are confident that this partnership will enable us to continue delivering exceptional products while exploring new opportunities for growth. This was a personal choice for me as my grandfather started this company and I needed to be sure this acquisition aligned not only strategically but also culturally.”

The Future is Bright

As we integrate American Aluminum Accessories into the Gamber-Johnson family, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for innovation and growth. For example, customers can look forward to enhanced vehicle solutions, such as improved K9 transport systems and next-generation secure storage options, leveraging the expertise of both teams. Our combined strengths will allow us to deliver an unparalleled range of solutions, ensuring increased reliability and innovation for our customers and partners.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to expand our capabilities and provide the rugged, reliable, and responsive solutions that you’ve come to expect from Gamber-Johnson.

Visit AMERICAN ALUMINUM ACCESSORIES and CAMLOCKERS websites to learn more about these amazing portfolio additions to the Team GJ offerings.