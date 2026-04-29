Gamber-Johnson launches new docking stations for the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 56

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leader in rugged mounting and docking solutions for mission-critical environments, today announced the launch of its new docking stations designed specifically for the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 56. Built to meet the demands of public safety, utilities, field service, and fleet operations, these docking stations deliver secure connectivity, durability, and seamless integration in even the most extreme conditions.

Engineered with Gamber-Johnson’s proven rugged design philosophy, the new TOUGHBOOK 56 docking stations ensure reliable device performance while maximizing productivity for mobile professionals.

Engineered for Performance in the Field

Gamber-Johnson’s TOUGHBOOK 56 docking stations are purpose-built to enhance efficiency and reduce downtime:



Effortless Docking Experience – A floating pogo pin connector with autodocking alignment enables quick, reliable connections — even in high-motion environments

At-a-Glance Status Visibility – A front-facing indicator provides immediate feedback on power and connectivity

Flexible Connectivity Options – Available in full or lite port replication configurations, with optional dual RF pass-through

Secure & Compact Design – Features a keyed lock and front push-button latch to keep devices protected and firmly in place

Extreme Durability – MIL-STD 810G certified, shock and vibration tested, and designed to perform in harsh temperature conditions

Seamless Integration – VESA 75 compatibility ensures easy installation across a wide range of mounting systems

Built for Mission-Critical Environments

From first responders to field technicians, today’s mobile workforce requires technology that performs without compromise. Gamber-Johnson’s docking solutions are engineered to support continuous operation in demanding environments, helping organizations extend device lifecycles while improving ergonomics and efficiency in the field.

Backed by Trusted Quality

As with all Gamber-Johnson solutions, the TOUGHBOOK® 56 docking stations are backed by a 3-year limited warranty, reinforcing the company’s commitment to rugged reliability and long-term performance.